English Standings

By Associated Press
2022/10/27 22:02
English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 11 9 1 1 25 11 28
Man City 11 8 2 1 36 11 26
Tottenham 12 7 2 3 23 14 23
Newcastle 12 5 6 1 20 10 21
Chelsea 11 6 3 2 16 11 21
Man United 11 6 2 3 16 16 20
Fulham 12 5 3 4 22 22 18
Liverpool 11 4 4 3 22 13 16
Brighton 11 4 3 4 15 14 15
West Ham 12 4 2 6 11 12 14
Brentford 12 3 5 4 18 21 14
Everton 12 3 4 5 11 12 13
Crystal Palace 11 3 4 4 12 16 13
Bournemouth 12 3 4 5 10 25 13
Aston Villa 12 3 3 6 11 16 12
Southampton 12 3 3 6 11 19 12
Leicester 12 3 2 7 21 24 11
Leeds 11 2 3 6 13 18 9
Wolverhampton 12 2 3 7 5 18 9
Nottingham Forest 12 2 3 7 8 23 9

___

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Bournemouth 0, Southampton 1

Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Brentford 0, Chelsea 0

Newcastle 1, Everton 0

Liverpool 1, West Ham 0

Arsenal vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Man United 2, Tottenham 0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Fulham 3, Aston Villa 0

Leicester 2, Leeds 0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Nottingham Forest 1, Liverpool 0

Everton 3, Crystal Palace 0

Man City 3, Brighton 1

Chelsea 1, Man United 1

Sunday, Oct. 23

Aston Villa 4, Brentford 0

Leeds 2, Fulham 3

Southampton 1, Arsenal 1

Wolverhampton 0, Leicester 4

Tottenham 1, Newcastle 2

Monday, Oct. 24

West Ham 2, Bournemouth 0

Saturday, Oct. 29

Leicester vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. West Ham, 12:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Leeds vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.

Man City vs. Fulham, 11 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford, 11 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 11 a.m.

Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m. ppd

Everton vs. Leicester, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 7 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ppd

Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Burnley 17 8 8 1 30 15 32
QPR 16 9 3 4 25 17 30
Blackburn 17 10 0 7 22 18 30
Swansea 16 8 3 5 22 22 27
Sheffield United 16 7 5 4 26 16 26
Millwall 16 8 2 6 22 19 26
Norwich 17 7 4 6 23 19 25
Reading 16 8 1 7 19 23 25
Luton Town 16 6 6 4 20 18 24
Watford 16 6 5 5 23 20 23
Rotherham 16 5 7 4 20 19 22
Preston 17 5 7 5 11 14 22
Bristol City 17 6 3 8 25 26 21
Sunderland 16 5 5 6 21 20 20
Birmingham 16 5 5 6 16 15 20
Hull 16 6 2 8 20 31 20
Stoke 16 5 4 7 17 20 19
Blackpool 16 5 4 7 21 25 19
Wigan 16 5 4 7 17 24 19
Cardiff 16 5 3 8 12 19 18
Middlesbrough 16 4 5 7 19 21 17
Coventry 14 4 5 5 14 16 17
West Brom 16 2 8 6 20 22 14
Huddersfield 15 3 3 9 16 22 12

___

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Birmingham 1, Burnley 1

Blackpool 1, Hull 3

Coventry 1, Sheffield United 0

QPR 3, Cardiff 0

Wigan 1, Middlesbrough 4

Millwall 3, Watford 0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Blackpool 4, Preston 2

Blackburn 2, Birmingham 1

Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 0

Millwall 2, West Brom 1

QPR 2, Wigan 1

Reading 2, Bristol City 0

Rotherham 2, Hull 4

Sheffield United 2, Norwich 2

Stoke 0, Coventry 2

Sunderland 2, Burnley 4

Sunday, Oct. 23

Swansea 2, Cardiff 0

Watford 4, Luton Town 0

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Coventry 2, Rotherham 2

Burnley 1, Norwich 0

Friday, Oct. 28

Birmingham vs. QPR, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Bristol City vs. Swansea, 7 a.m.

West Brom vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.

Burnley vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Coventry vs. Blackburn, 3:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.

Bristol City vs. Sheffield United, 4 p.m.

West Brom vs. Blackpool, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Birmingham vs. Millwall, 3:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Rotherham, 3:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Watford, 3:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Reading vs. Preston, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Sheffield United vs. Burnley, 8:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City, 11 a.m.

Millwall vs. Hull, 11 a.m.

QPR vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.

Stoke vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Cardiff, 11 a.m.

Swansea vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.

Watford vs. Coventry, 11 a.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Plymouth 16 12 2 2 32 17 38
Ipswich 16 11 3 2 31 14 36
Sheffield Wednesday 16 9 4 3 29 14 31
Peterborough 16 9 1 6 31 19 28
Bolton 15 8 3 4 18 11 27
Portsmouth 14 7 5 2 24 16 26
Exeter 16 6 4 6 26 21 22
Charlton 16 5 7 4 23 19 22
Barnsley 15 6 3 6 17 14 21
Derby 14 6 3 5 15 12 21
Lincoln 14 5 6 3 17 17 21
Shrewsbury 15 6 3 6 15 17 21
Wycombe 15 6 2 7 20 20 20
Bristol Rovers 16 5 5 6 25 27 20
Port Vale 15 5 4 6 17 22 19
Cambridge United 16 6 1 9 18 28 19
Fleetwood Town 15 3 8 4 13 14 17
Cheltenham 15 5 2 8 13 20 17
Accrington Stanley 15 4 4 7 17 25 16
Oxford United 14 4 3 7 15 17 15
Milton Keynes Dons 15 4 1 10 15 22 13
Forest Green 16 3 4 9 15 33 13
Burton Albion 16 3 3 10 18 31 12
Morecambe 15 2 5 8 11 25 11

___

Friday, Oct. 21

Ipswich 1, Derby 0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Lincoln 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Bolton 3

Bristol Rovers 2, Plymouth 2

Burton Albion 1, Cheltenham 0

Cambridge United 0, Port Vale 1

Exeter 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Forest Green 0, Portsmouth 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Wycombe 1

Morecambe 1, Barnsley 0

Oxford United 1, Peterborough 2

Shrewsbury 0, Charlton 1

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Barnsley 0, Lincoln 1

Bolton 2, Burton Albion 1

Charlton 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Cheltenham 1, Morecambe 0

Derby 0, Exeter 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Forest Green 1

Peterborough 3, Accrington Stanley 1

Plymouth 2, Shrewsbury 1

Port Vale 2, Ipswich 3

Portsmouth 1, Oxford United 1

Wycombe 2, Cambridge United 3

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Saturday, Oct. 29

Barnsley vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

Plymouth vs. Exeter, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 3:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 3:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Port Vale, 3:45 p.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leyton Orient 15 11 3 1 25 9 36
Stevenage 16 11 2 3 23 14 35
Northampton 16 9 4 3 28 18 31
Mansfield Town 15 8 3 4 23 16 27
Salford 15 8 3 4 19 12 27
Swindon 16 7 6 3 18 15 27
Bradford 15 7 5 3 20 12 26
Barrow 15 8 1 6 18 16 25
Tranmere 15 7 3 5 18 11 24
Carlisle 15 6 6 3 21 16 24
Grimsby Town 15 6 5 4 17 12 23
Doncaster 16 6 4 6 19 21 22
Walsall 16 5 5 6 20 16 20
Crewe 15 4 7 4 15 17 19
Sutton United 16 5 4 7 16 20 19
Stockport County 15 5 3 7 18 19 18
AFC Wimbledon 15 4 4 7 17 22 16
Newport County 16 4 3 9 14 19 15
Crawley Town 15 3 4 8 17 27 13
Gillingham 15 2 7 6 6 16 13
Harrogate Town 15 3 3 9 12 21 12
Rochdale 15 3 3 9 12 22 12
Colchester 15 2 4 9 12 21 10
Hartlepool 16 1 6 9 13 29 9

___

Saturday, Oct. 22

