Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 27, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;77;A stray shower;86;77;SW;9;75%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;92;76;Mostly sunny;92;76;N;7;55%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;77;57;Plenty of sunshine;80;53;N;5;37%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and very warm;83;63;Mostly sunny, warm;81;64;E;6;40%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;69;57;Periods of sun, warm;71;53;WSW;12;79%;45%;2

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;28;14;Sun and clouds, cold;24;18;NNE;5;61%;9%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;75;55;Nice with some sun;70;53;WNW;5;54%;44%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;32;18;Clearing;33;17;SSW;8;65%;1%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;85;66;Humid with some sun;89;72;ENE;7;70%;60%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;Partly sunny, breezy;72;58;N;13;51%;2%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;67;58;A little p.m. rain;70;62;NNE;13;72%;71%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun, hot;94;65;Sunny and hot;93;63;NW;10;29%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;Brief a.m. showers;88;74;S;5;77%;85%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;84;64;Rather cloudy;82;65;ENE;8;60%;44%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon rain;89;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;ENE;7;77%;62%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;76;61;Clouds and sun;75;61;ENE;7;67%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Cloudy and cooler;55;48;Mostly cloudy;59;46;ESE;6;51%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then sun;69;48;Fog, then sun;69;47;ESE;4;73%;3%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;67;56;Periods of sun, warm;72;58;SW;6;70%;23%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Downpours;66;49;Cloudy with showers;66;48;NW;6;82%;98%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;86;64;Mostly sunny;86;64;N;9;45%;16%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;62;48;Fog to sun;65;51;SE;5;83%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy this morning;71;62;Clouds and sun, warm;73;59;W;11;63%;30%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;71;45;Partly sunny, nice;68;44;SSW;5;66%;3%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;63;47;Fog, then some sun;66;48;SSW;4;78%;6%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;Clouding up, warmer;88;66;ENE;10;45%;17%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;88;67;Mostly cloudy;88;66;N;6;36%;55%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;71;52;Mostly sunny;70;54;NE;9;67%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;84;66;Clouds and sun;84;65;NNE;9;52%;26%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;71;57;Partly sunny, warmer;78;58;SSE;12;55%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;69;Periods of rain;83;68;NW;3;69%;97%;4

Chennai, India;A shower or two;86;75;A morning shower;87;77;NE;7;70%;74%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;56;44;Mostly sunny;60;44;ESE;7;51%;3%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;88;74;Mostly sunny;86;74;NE;8;69%;28%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;60;52;A couple of showers;62;51;SSW;6;85%;87%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Very warm;89;82;Sunny and nice;89;80;WNW;8;65%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;74;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;52;NNE;9;82%;100%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;71;Clouds and sun;89;72;ESE;9;59%;27%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;88;66;Hazy sunshine;91;65;ESE;4;50%;0%;5

Denver, United States;A shower in the a.m.;48;30;Sunny and warmer;62;35;WSW;6;35%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Abundant sunshine;85;71;Hazy sun;88;71;NW;7;59%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower or two;97;75;A shower;92;74;ESE;5;64%;88%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with a shower;62;53;A couple of showers;60;50;S;15;77%;90%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;65;43;Mostly cloudy;70;48;NNE;6;35%;4%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;75;67;Mostly sunny;76;66;E;10;64%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot with hazy sun;90;72;Hazy sun, very warm;88;72;SSE;6;62%;33%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Hot;90;61;A stray t-shower;84;59;ESE;7;45%;61%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;85;68;Mostly sunny, nice;86;69;ENE;10;57%;2%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A shower in the p.m.;49;47;Low clouds;52;51;SW;7;90%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;84;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SSW;5;70%;50%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and delightful;85;71;Sunny and nice;86;70;E;7;59%;13%;6

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;86;73;A shower in the p.m.;85;74;ENE;10;62%;60%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;87;66;Hazy sun;89;63;NE;6;41%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;98;57;Sunny and hot;91;57;NE;6;31%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;65;56;Sunny and breezy;64;54;ENE;14;70%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;91;75;A t-storm around;93;74;SSW;9;60%;55%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;91;81;Plenty of sun;92;79;N;7;57%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cooler with t-storms;69;54;A t-storm around;76;52;ENE;5;60%;83%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, nice and warm;79;35;Sunlit and beautiful;74;37;N;4;17%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;88;72;Hazy sun, less humid;90;71;WSW;8;56%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;79;54;Hazy sunshine;80;53;S;4;49%;27%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;99;76;Hazy sunshine;100;77;NNW;11;25%;3%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Mainly cloudy;53;44;Partly sunny;55;47;WSW;7;78%;36%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;87;75;An afternoon shower;87;76;NNE;6;60%;48%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;89;75;A t-storm around;89;74;W;7;66%;92%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;90;72;Hazy sunshine;90;70;N;7;56%;1%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;NW;6;84%;66%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;60;36;Mild with some sun;60;35;S;8;24%;5%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny and hot;90;76;A shower in the a.m.;88;76;SSW;7;75%;77%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;67;58;Variable cloudiness;66;57;SSE;8;74%;2%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Humid;73;64;Variable clouds;72;65;S;10;84%;39%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;68;59;Periods of sun;64;55;SSW;9;72%;47%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and nice;76;55;Mostly sunny;76;55;S;6;45%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;84;77;Partly sunny;83;77;SSW;8;71%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;77;54;Clouds and sun, warm;76;53;ENE;3;50%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;86;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;ESE;7;70%;99%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Turning out cloudy;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;ENE;5;75%;62%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;90;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;N;6;73%;89%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Showers this morning;67;51;A shower in the p.m.;58;48;W;18;72%;78%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the p.m.;76;54;Mostly cloudy;78;54;SW;6;46%;26%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;86;74;Partly sunny, humid;85;75;NE;10;60%;31%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;53;44;An afternoon shower;54;46;SW;7;86%;51%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;An afternoon shower;87;78;A shower in the p.m.;87;78;S;10;70%;87%;3

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy this morning;73;58;Warmer;81;58;N;11;52%;46%;10

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, cooler;50;33;Partly sunny;50;35;S;4;67%;0%;3

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;41;35;Cloudy;48;45;SW;6;91%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;93;73;Hazy sun;92;73;N;7;53%;1%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;84;58;Decreasing clouds;85;57;ENE;9;47%;27%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;45;Partly sunny, breezy;58;44;NNE;15;47%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brilliant sunshine;82;61;Sunshine and nice;81;60;NNW;7;42%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;43;27;A little snow;29;21;SW;15;73%;70%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rather cloudy;68;48;Nice with sunshine;71;49;NNE;6;54%;2%;4

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;53;45;A couple of showers;53;48;SW;4;89%;97%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;50;29;Partly sunny;50;31;S;5;61%;1%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A little a.m. rain;84;78;A morning shower;86;78;ESE;6;73%;66%;13

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;73;N;6;76%;45%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with a shower;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;E;8;65%;66%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, warm;75;62;Periods of sun, warm;75;59;S;8;61%;17%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;73;53;Breezy in the p.m.;80;54;ESE;15;45%;88%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;87;78;Mainly cloudy;90;76;NNE;9;67%;30%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;ESE;10;57%;27%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;69;An afternoon shower;91;71;SSE;6;54%;60%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, fog early;64;49;Fog, then some sun;66;52;SSW;5;81%;9%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;66;37;Mostly sunny;66;40;NNW;4;72%;2%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;65;49;A bit of rain;65;48;N;5;70%;92%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;90;59;Clouds rolling in;86;61;E;5;45%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;86;78;An afternoon shower;86;78;SE;11;62%;73%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;45;36;Rain and drizzle;45;37;SSW;7;84%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;56;49;A couple of showers;58;51;WSW;7;89%;97%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;92;76;Very warm and humid;86;73;NW;9;67%;50%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;89;64;Clouds and sun;92;66;S;5;14%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;78;56;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;NNE;5;71%;3%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;49;44;Cloudy with a shower;52;47;SW;10;86%;87%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;65;49;Clouds and sun;62;49;WSW;7;56%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;63;ENE;6;77%;56%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and a t-storm;83;76;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;SE;8;76%;61%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-shower in spots;79;66;A stray t-shower;79;65;WNW;5;83%;43%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;86;43;Sunny and pleasant;81;42;ENE;6;20%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;86;49;Mostly cloudy;80;52;SSW;7;39%;10%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;86;72;A shower and t-storm;85;73;N;7;80%;98%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy this morning;72;62;A shower and t-storm;71;61;SSE;8;81%;91%;1

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;58;49;Rain, mainly early;57;47;S;6;75%;65%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;68;42;Partly sunny;66;44;NNE;3;71%;2%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;68;61;Continued cloudy;68;61;NNE;11;50%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;78;A morning shower;86;78;NW;6;79%;93%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;69;41;Sunny and mild;67;39;ESE;4;61%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Turning cloudy;89;76;Clouds and sun;89;76;ESE;13;63%;46%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy, not as cool;57;47;A couple of showers;58;53;WSW;6;87%;98%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower in places;81;60;Breezy in the p.m.;77;58;WNW;16;40%;11%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;81;72;Breezy;81;72;E;15;70%;74%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;53;47;Showers, mainly late;54;50;SW;8;89%;98%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and some clouds;61;45;Partly sunny;64;50;NNE;5;54%;27%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;71;51;Increasingly windy;65;47;NNW;16;50%;8%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;78;59;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;E;7;28%;27%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;82;64;Sunny and delightful;82;65;N;8;61%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and warm;82;55;Mostly sunny;80;54;E;4;49%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;62;52;Plenty of sunshine;68;53;E;7;59%;4%;4

Toronto, Canada;Some sun;51;40;Partly sunny;52;41;E;9;71%;0%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and humid;82;65;Clearing and humid;80;64;E;6;76%;5%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouding up, warm;86;62;Mostly sunny, warm;85;61;SE;4;46%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;45;20;Mild with some sun;50;26;ESE;7;42%;26%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;54;45;Cloudy;53;44;S;6;73%;86%;1

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;67;48;Fog, then sun;67;50;WSW;4;79%;5%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Couple of t-storms;91;73;Very warm;87;69;E;7;49%;12%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thick cloud cover;53;44;An afternoon shower;55;49;SW;7;88%;57%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Fog, then some sun;63;45;Fog, then some sun;62;54;WSW;7;84%;33%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;65;58;Cloudy and breezy;66;61;NNW;20;71%;88%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;89;77;Hot with a t-storm;90;77;NNE;6;83%;96%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;66;43;Plenty of sunshine;61;39;NE;3;44%;7%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather