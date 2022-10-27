Sea of clouds season coming to Taiwan's Alishan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan enters the fall season, the Forestry Bureau’s Chiayi Forest District Office has urged the public to take advantage of the weather for a better chance to view a sea of clouds at sunrise.

In a press release, the office wrote that weather on Alishan at this time of the year is stable, dry, and cool. Located at an altitude of 2,200 meters, the average temperature at the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area currently falls between 12 and 19 degrees Celsius.

According to the Chiayi Forest District Office, a sea of clouds forms when water evaporates at ground level, rises along hills, and congeals into droplets upon contacting cold air at high altitudes. The droplets gather to form clouds that are neither heavy enough to form rain nor able to keep rising.



(Chiayi Forest District Office photo)

As more and more clouds form, they pile up and result in a magnificent sea of clouds. The best time to see such scenery on Alishan is between October and December.

On Sunday afternoon (Oct. 23) around 4 p.m., staff members at the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area captured on camera the sun setting through a sea of clouds. The Chiayi Forest District Office recommended visiting the Xiaoliyuan Lookout, Ciyun Temple Lookout, as well as the overpass at the entrance to the recreation area.

The ideal time and weather for sea of clouds viewing is at dawn or dusk on clear days with a big temperature difference.

However, the office also reminded visitors that weather conditions that result in a sea of clouds also tend to cause heavy fog to form along the Alishan Highway. Drivers should exercise caution, maintain a safe driving distance, and turn off their fog lights when traveling in the area.



(YouTube, Chiayi Forest District Office video)