Singapore content celebrated at MIPCOM 2022 with first look at highly-anticipated upcoming regional co-productions

Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Association of Independent Producers (AIPRO)

22nd expedition to MIPCOM. CANNES, FRANCE - Media OutReach - 19 October 2022 - International commissioners and producers were treated to a first look of an exciting slate of upcoming regional co-productions from Singapore. Responding to a global demand for Asian content, the successful outing co-led by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Association of Independent Producers (AIPRO) marks Singapore's 22nd expedition to MIPCOM.



The delegation of 17 Singapore media companies showcased uniquely Asian perspectives to a global audience through upcoming regional co-productions. Presenting over 460 hours of compelling stories from Singapore and Asia across more than 60 titles, the outing also highlighted the city state's strength in supporting quality Singapore content that can stand proudly on the world stage, and the power of Asian storytelling.



Of the content offered, The Moving Visuals Co.'s "We Don't Play Dolly", which explores how India's blind women fight to find a place in the male-dominated world of cricket, has been nominated at the MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards, which spotlights positive programming and diversity onscreen.



Other stellar upcoming titles unveiled at the Singapore Party at MIPCOM 2022 include:



SCRAWL ANIMATION X CYBER GROUP STUDIOS PRESENTS ALEX PLAYER, A REAL-TIME ANIMATED SERIES CREATED USING UNREAL ENGINE



Scrawl Animation Pte Ltd's "Alex Player" is an exciting, animated action-adventure tween series starring Alex, a brilliant 12-year-old video gamer who has to toggle between life in school and trying to win the national e-sports interschool championship. The series utilises hybrid, 2D digital production with CGI animation, and will be Singapore's first long-term animation series produced with the real-time pipeline using Unreal Engine. The co-production between Scrawl Animation Pte Ltd (Singapore), Cyber Group Studios (France) and Graphilm S.r.l (Italy) sees pre-production taking place in France and Italy, with asset pre-builds and Unreal pipeline production happening in Singapore.



MOCHA CHAI LABORATORIES X CJ ENM HK PRESENTS VENUS ON MARS



Mocha Chai Laboratories Pte Ltd's "Venus on Mars" is a romantic comedy about an undergraduate who is accidentally transported to a parallel universe called "M-Earth", where only men live. As she struggles to find her way back to earth, she navigates issues regarding gender equality, feminism, relationships with friends and family, and falling in love. Starring Taiwanese actors Ivy Shaoand Tsao Yu Ning, with special appearance by former Boyband SpeXial member Wes Lo,veteran actor Renzo Liuand Taiwan-based Singapore actors Gina Lim and Wong Jing Lun, the series is produced by media veteran Michelle Chang, and directed by one of Singapore's award-winning filmmakers, Chai Yee Wei, with support from CJ ENM Korea as script consultants.



INFINITE STUDIOS X CATCHPLAY PRESENTS LOSMEN MELATI



Infinite Studios and CATCHPLAY have partnered to produce "Losmen Melati", a limited, supernatural horror series about a secluded and enigmatic Dutch colonial plantation turned guest house, run by its mystifying owner, Melati, who lures in unsuspecting travellers. Here, they are confronted by their worst nightmares, never to be seen again. In the run up to the premiere of the limited series, a 60-second teaser was aired exclusively at MIPCOM 2022; the original IP will be distributed by CATCHPLAY in Taiwan and Indonesia, while Clover Films will be undertaking distribution for the rest of Southeast Asia.



SINGAPORE MEDIA FESTIVAL 2022



IMDA also announced the ninth edition of its flagship annual event, the Singapore Media Festival (SMF), by unveiling a teaser video created for the festival at the Singapore Party event at MIPCOM 2022. This year, SMF will return as a physical event with an expected turnout of over 30,000 and will be held from 24 November to 11 December 2022 in Singapore, with the theme "Celebrating Asia's Stories with the World". As Asia's leading international media event, the festival will see programmes, workshops and initiatives across film, television, and digital and immersive media, offered by SMF partners Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), Screen Singapore, Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) and CreatorWorld.



The festival has established itself as a must-attend event in this part of the world, and this year, the industry can expect fresh offerings that showcase and recognise the best of Asian storytelling, as well as a coming together of influential, promising and prominent industry talent, showrunners and companies from around the region to network, connect and collaborate. Attendees can also discover new, original concepts and ideas from over 60 pitches, including two new ATF pitches hosted by Vidio and Warner Bros. Discovery targeting the Indonesia and Thailand markets respectively. A diverse offering of content will also be presented to thousands of commissioners, distributors, filmmakers, financiers, producers, and showrunners from over 60 countries to connect, network, and foster new collaborations and co-productions.



In 2021, the festival welcomed the attendance of over 18,000 delegates and festival attendees from over 60 countries. Over the past eight editions of the festival, more than US$1.89 billion worth of deals and partnerships have been made.



IMDA AND AIPRO: TELLING ASIA'S STORIES TOGETHER AT MIPCOM 2022



Mr Lew Chuen Hong, Chief Executive, Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, said, "MIPCOM 2022 has been an incredible showcase for Singapore's media companies and creative talent. There are immense possibilities for our vibrant media industry as we continue to pave the way for local producers to expand their horizons beyond our shores. We are pleased to announce that the ninth Singapore Media Festival (SMF) will be returning to full physical format this year. With the commissioning and acquisition of quality made-with Singapore content by global partners, Singapore is well-poised to be at the centre of deal-making for the region."



Ms Khim Loh, President of AIPRO, said, "The milestone event has been a stronghold in connecting international players with Singaporean talents and MIPCOM 2022 has once again demonstrated its strengths in creating additional opportunities and partnerships for media companies and creators in Singapore."





