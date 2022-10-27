Taiwanese, expats highlight experiences ahead of annual LGBT Pride parade

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the annual Taiwan LGBT Pride approaches, Taiwanese and expats shared what it is like to live in Taiwan as members of the LGBT community as well as their future hopes for the country.

In an exclusive interview, Taiwan News spoke to Xuan (軒), NTUGayChat vice president; Kim Asher, an offshore wind farm senior manager; Henry Amouriq, a model; Chen Pei-ying (陳佩盈), a filmmaker; Lu Sheng-yen (盧省言), a project assistant professor; and Lin Yi-ling (林怡伶), “Walk with Pride” Curator. The group was asked some of the LGBT community’s most frequently asked questions, starting with how they are treated for being LGBT.

Xuan, whose mother was the first to find out about his sexual orientation, said she used to be aggressive in her opposition, which led to fights between them. “She would rip off the stickers I had on my computer, the gay-friendly stickers; but later I got more from the club (NTUGayChat) and put them back,” he said with a laugh.



Xuan tells Taiwan News about issues he faces at home and at church for being gay. (Taiwan News photo)

As a gay Christian, Xuan also deals with issues at church. “They look at homosexuals as if we are ill. They say, ‘We don’t reject them, but they’re wrong,’” he said, adding that the lack of support both at home and at church sometimes makes him feel like giving up and living alone for the rest of his life.

In the workplace, LGBT community members are often met with animosity. Chen said that in her experience, older men in the film industry showed animosity towards women and homosexuals. Meanwhile, Asher, who is a transgender woman, said her career has been “very difficult … in almost every country in the world.”

However, Asher added, “The only country I have every worked in where that is not the case is Taiwan.”

Amouriq echoed Asher’s comment, saying that in Taiwan, he feels comfortable about telling people he is gay, whereas in other countries he would not feel the same freedom.



For Kim Asher, there are fewer difficulties when she works in the offshore wind farm industry in Taiwan as compared to elsewhere. (Taiwan News photo)



Henry Amouriq says he feels like he made the right decision by moving to Taiwan. (Taiwan News photo)

“If I came out to my friends and told them I was gay, people are actually pretty accepting nowadays,” Lin said. “They know you as you, they didn’t befriend you for your sexual orientation.”

Nonetheless, Lin said she had a friend who could not fully be himself at home and had to bring two sets of clothes when going out. “When he goes out, he goes to a nearby restroom to put on the clothes he actually wants to wear; he pins things he likes or wears a dress, even. But before he goes home, he goes to the restroom to change all the clothes he wears and takes off all the makeup.”

When asked about the legalization of same-sex marriage in Taiwan, Amouriq said he had been ecstatic and felt like he made the right decision by moving to Taiwan.

Lu said one major change brought by the legalization was that LGBT community members no longer needed to hide, and that “they feel encouraged because the law is supportive.” Xuan added that another difference has been that gay issues are mentioned more — people no longer see it as something faraway from their daily lives.



Chen Pei-ying says the older generation in Taiwan still has a hard time accepting LGBT concepts despite the legalization of same-sex marriage. (Taiwan News photo)

Nonetheless, many people’s thinking is “not there yet,” Chen said. “It could be the urban-rural gap or the older generation. It seems impossible for them to imagine romantic relationships between homosexuals … They even still end up thinking it is something sinful or bad.”

“To them, just because the law passed doesn’t mean they are able to see it as something very normal,” she added.

Xuan was in agreement. He said, “I think, overall, after same-sex marriage passed, it’s not that society became friendlier, but at least society noticed homosexuals. This attention can be positive or negative, but either way, attention means discussion; with attention, people can understand the issue more.”



According to Lu Sheng-yen, there should be a platform where everyone is free to lay out issues for discussion. (Taiwan News photo)

Regarding how Taiwan can continue to improve its inclusivity and gender equality, Lu said there should be a platform where anyone, regardless of their background or sexuality, is free to lay issues out for discussion, as that is the first step towards advancement and prevents social division.

Lin, Amouriq, and Xuan highlighted cross-national same-sex marriage and gay family adoption, both of which still face legal impediments despite the legalization of same-sex marriage in Taiwan.

In an ideal world, Amouriq said he would not need to be interviewed about his experiences as a gay man living in Taiwan. Everyone would be happy and equal, and LGBT issues would not be an issue.

To Asher, the ideal world is one where the LGBT community has “a visible force in society” as well as proper representation in the media. Members’ sexuality would not be viewed as “something alien to the normal experience of humans.”



Lin Yi-ling's hope is that one day, she will not need to organize pride parades anymore. (Taiwan News photo)

To Chen and Xuan, an ideal world would be about every person being able to live freely and comfortably without having to face problems or judgement. Gender equality does not only involve marriage, it is related to all aspects of life.

Speaking as the organizer of Taiwan LGBT Pride, Lin said her hope is that one day, she would not have to organize such a parade again, because “when there is no parade, it means many social issues have found their solutions, so people don’t need to keep taking action to raise awareness and say, “Look at me! I’m here!”

“If there is a way to not have parades that will be the best thing, that might mean I’ll become unemployed, but it’s okay,” she added, laughing.