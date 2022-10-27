Three tour bus routes launched in Taiwan's Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung City's Tourism and Travel Bureau on Tuesday (Oct. 25) announced in a press release the launch of three Taichung Tour Bus routes that shuttle between the downtown area and tourist attractions in the city’s outskirts, bringing the total number of the city’s tour bus routes to four.

The city launched its first tour bus route, Route 11 (Taiwan Tourist shuttle’s Taichung Midtown Bus Loop Line) in September 2021. The line connects many historical monuments, tourist hotspots, shopping districts, museums, and parks in the downtown area.

The city’s tourism bureau then upgraded and expanded existing bus routes into the three tour bus routes launched on Tuesday: The 153-Guguan Line, the 309-Kaomei Line, and the 151-Azhaowu Line. The tour buses for the Guguan Line, the Kaomei Line, and the Azhaowu Line are painted in green, blue, and orange, respectively, to make them distinguishable from each other.

These tour buses take passengers from the downtown areas to tourists attractions in the city’s Guguan, Gaomei Wetland, and Wufeng areas, including the Dongfeng Bicycle Green Way, Dongshi Forestry Industry Cultural Park, the Guguan hot spring area, Dongshi Hakka Cultural Park, Wuqi Fishing Harbor, Kaomei Wet Land, the Tunghai Art commercial district, National Museum of Natural Science, the Wufeng Lin Family, Guang Fu Village, Wu-Feng Farmer's Association Distillery, Asia University Museum of Modern Art, and the 921 Earthquake Museum of Taiwan.

The three tour bus lines start at either TRA Taichung Station or THSR Taichung Station and include stops at 29 tourist attractions. For complete routes and related information, visit the Taichung Tour Bus website.