FiscalNote offers holistic approach to ESG with AI toolkit

Part of FiscalNote, Equilibrium provides guidance and answers for ESG concerns

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/27 16:44
SDG goals. (UN website image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — FiscalNote, a U.S.-based technology company and software provider, has jumped on the bandwagon of proving ESG solutions with its AI-powered platform, Equilibrium.

The solutions help businesses become sustainability leaders, from strategic planning to benchmarking and reporting. With the toolkit, organizations can manage sustainability data efficiently, cut through organizational silos, and drive a holistic approach to ESG in a single, centralized platform.

Equilibrium involves a dashboard that streamlines workflows, a tracker offering insights into the various perspectives of ESG performances, a transparent data management module, an open disclosure module for ESG reporting, a supply chain portal on vendor performance, and a roadmap for setting emission reduction goals.

One company that has benefited from the toolkit is Dole, a Dublin-headquartered producer of fruit and vegetables. It has a 55,000-strong workforce and supplies products to more than 75 countries.

Dole launched the Dole Promises initiative in 2019 in partnership with Equilibrium as it works towards the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aims to reach net zero by 2030.

With the introduction of the platform, Dole has been able to monitor, measure, and evaluate its global carbon footprint and KPI’s, while delivering data source mapping in its ecosystem. Meanwhile, Equilibrium has enabled the company to collect EST data across its global operations and improve the affordability and accessibility of its products in a sustainable manner.
