Taiwan approves of major business associations visiting China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Thursday (Oct. 27) it approved of plans by four major business associations to visit China.

The Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) said in Beijing Wednesday (Oct. 26) that it welcomed the travel plans. News of the trips follows on the heels of the 20th Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Congress, which included aggressive language targeting Taiwan and a change to the constitution vowing to “resolutely oppose and suppress Taiwan independence.”

Prodded by lawmakers about the business groups, MAC Vice Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) expressed optimism about “normal, healthy, and orderly exchanges across the Taiwan Strait,” CNA reported. He said he approved of business contacts as long as they did not affect Taiwan’s national sovereignty, freedom, and democracy.

Taiwan’s Chinese National Federation of Industries (CNFI), the General Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of China (ROCCOC), the Third Wednesday Club, and the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce, Taiwan (CNAIC) have all announced plans to visit China in the near future.

Chiu told legislators he was not commenting on likely personnel changes for China’s officials managing cross-strait relations following the 20th Congress. Beijing’s policies toward Taiwan showed a high level of consistency and follow the line set out by its leadership, the vice minister said.