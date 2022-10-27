Biden says US wants to avoid war with China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Oct. 26) reiterated that Washington does not seek conflict with Beijing following a meeting with top defense officials including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley.

Biden said the U.S. must “responsibly manage the increasingly intense competition with China,” per a White House press release. America needs to maintain its military advantage but make clear to China that it does not want conflict, he added.

Though the U.S. intends to avoid escalation with China, “we are going to compete,” he said.

Biden said his administration will deepen alliances in the Indo-Pacific and establish new partnerships “committed to a world that is free, open, prosperous, and secure.” He stressed the importance of a strong and united NATO as the world faces “the threats of today and the threats of tomorrow.”

The country’s national security strategy requires modernization and strengthening of the U.S. military, which is a priority for him, he said. The president vowed to continue engaging in diplomacy and forming coalitions to address international challenges.