Posture Correction Market Trend | Demand and Import/Export Details up to 2030

Global Posture Correction Market is valued at approximately USD 1.02 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Posture Correction Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Posture correction is a type of device that is intended to limit spine movement in case of progressive condition fracture. The device further reinstructs the back musculature to aid users develop and sustain a healthier and erect position. This device is primarily designed to keep posture of the body in perfect alignment, upholding the spine’s natural curvature, keeping the neck straight and shoulders analogous with the hips: keep the shoulders back and relaxed. Increasing incidences of spine and back problems, rising geriatric population, coupled with the growing spending on healthcare activities are the primary factors that are bolstering the market demand across the globe.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2010, there were approximately 524 million aged people recorded, which is projected to rise and likely to account for 2 billion by the year 2050. Thereby, the increasing geriatric population acts as a cat6alyzing factor that is surging demand for Posture Correction, which, in turn, augments the market growth during the anticipated years. In addition, increasing investment in technological developments, as well as growing awareness of the benefits of the perfect posture among kids are creating various lucrative prospects for the market over the forthcoming years. However, lack of awareness about posture corrector products and high costs related to R&D activities are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Posture Correction Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising awareness of posture correction, risk of muscular injuries, and increasing investment in healthcare facilities. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising inclination towards healthcare, increasing geriatric population, as well as growing incidences of target diseases.

Major market players included in this report are:

BackJoy

Swedish Posture

Acorn International

Upright

Aspen Medical Products, LLC

Evoke Pro

Comfy Brace

ITA-Med Co.

Super Ortho

Ottobock

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Hempvana declared the introduction of its new Straight 8 that is a specially designed simple and comfortable approach to address bad posture. The product is innovated for the shoulders, lower and middle back, and neck, which aids in perfect alignment and promotes muscle memory to maintain good posture.

In November 2021, Ottobock announced the acquisition of suitX- a US-based company with the objective to revolutionize the exoskeleton industry and improves the adoption of exoskeletons, prosthetics, and orthotics globally.

Global Posture Correction Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Distribution Channel, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Sitting Support Devices

Kinesiology Tape

Posture Braces

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies & Retail Stores

E-Commerce

By End User:

Kids

Adults

Geriatric

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

