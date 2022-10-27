Self-supervised Learning Market Growth | Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2030

Global Self-supervised Learning Market is valued at approximately USD 7.0 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Analysis

Recently, the field of artificial intelligence (AI) has undergone tremendous progress in emerging AI systems that can learn from large amounts of prudently labeled data. In this context, the paradigm of supervised learning has an evident track record for training specialist models that perform exceptionally well on the task that they are trained to do.

Supervised learning has a range of applications, including text categorization, face detection, and colorization. In addition, it has applications in several industries such as healthcare, automotive & transportation, BFSI, advertising & media, software development, and others. Factors, such as the increasing applications of technologies such as face detection and voice recognition, along with surge in demand to streamline workflow across industries are driving the growth of the global self-supervised learning market.

As per the Department of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) the adoption of virtual assistants with speech recognition capabilities were set to rise from 60.5 million people across the U.S. in 2017 to 62.4 million in 2018. Also, around 66.6 million Americans are projected to adopt speech or voice recognition technology by the year 2019. Thus, the rise in usage of virtual assistant technology will spur the demand for self-supervised learning market. In addition, increasing R&D activities in technology companies, as well as growing awareness of the benefits of supervised learning among end-users are creating various lucrative prospects for the market over the forthcoming years. However, lack of skilled workforce in the field of supervised learning is one of the major factors that is restraining the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Self-supervised Learning Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising emphasis on the emergence of novel technologies, increasing investment in R&D activities, and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing adoption of self-supervised learning applications, as well as rising number of government initiatives in AI solutions.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Dataiku

Apple Inc.

Tesla

Databricks

DataRobot, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, IBM broadcasted that the company acquire Neudesic, under its hybrid cloud and AI strategy. Neudesic adds expertise in data engineering, data analytics, and deep Azure cloud. The aim of this acquisition is to strengthen its cloud service skills and capabilities to fulfill the client’s demands.

In January 2022, Meta AI declared the launch of data2vec-a self-supervised learning algorithm that works for text, vision, and speech. This algorithm is designed to outperform previous algorithms for speech and computer vision.

Global Self-supervised Learning Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Technology, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-User:

Healthcare

BFSI

Automotive & Transportation

Software Development (IT)

Advertising & Media

Others

By Technology:

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision

Speech Processing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

