Sports Mouthguard Market Demand Analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2030

Global Sports Mouthguard Market is valued at approximately USD 3.7billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Sports Mouthguard Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Sports Mouthguard is also known as mouth protectors that are used to protect teeth from blows to the face and head. Sports Mouthguard is one of the essential sporting equipment that aids in lessening the chances of injuries such as alveolar process fractures, including corpus fractures of the condyle gonial, mandible angles, and radicular and coronal fractures. The increasing number of sports-related oral injuries, rising consumer awareness regarding health & fitness, coupled with the growing consumer disposable income are the primary factors attributing to the global market growth.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, in Germany, disposable personal income in 2019 was recorded at USD 516.23 billion, and the amount rise and reach USD 544.47 billion in 2022. Likewise, According to The World Bank, in the United States, the GDP per capita was recorded at USD 50,066 in 2011, which is continuously increasing and reached USD 69, 287 by 2021. Thus, the growing disposable income is enhancing the purchasing capacity of the population, which is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the market across the globe. In addition, the growing number of sports clubs and leagues, as well as increasing technological advancements in mouthguards are presenting various lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, the availability of low-quality and counterfeit products, along with a lack of consumer awareness regarding the importance of sports mouthguards are hampering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Sports Mouthguard Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of sports and dental associations, widespread availability of products, and increasing number of sports activities. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising disposable income, presence of favorable government initiatives, along with the growing participation in various sports activities & events.

Major market players included in this report are:

Makura Sport

Shock Doctor Inc.

Akervall Technologies Inc.

MOGO SPORT

Gob Smacked Sports Mouthguards

MAX Mouthguards

Fight Dentist

Venum Predator

Nike

Decathlon

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2021, The British & Irish Lions declared the company’s new licensing partnership with OPRO. The aim of this partnership is to enable OPRO to manufacture Lions-branded mouthguards and available to purchase via its network of global retailers.

In August 2020, Makura Sports announced its partnership with Sidelines Sports- a leading wholesaler and distributor of premium sports products (Canada). The primary objective of this partnership is to make mouthguards available to athletes and customers in Canada.

In July 2019, OPRO entered into a collaborative agreement with Sports & Wellbeing Analytics (SWA) in conjunction with the introduction of OPRO+- a next-generation mouthguard equipped with PROTECHT system- a cutting-edge technology, which helps in analyzing and handling head impact data.

Global Sports Mouthguard Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Material, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Stock Mouth Guard

Boil & Bite Mouth Guard

Custom-made Mouth Guard

By Material:

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)

Natural rubber

Acrylic resins

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

