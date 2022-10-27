Waterproofing Systems Market | Comprehensive Study With Key Trends, Major Drivers And Challenges 2022 to 2030

The global Waterproofing Systems Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Waterproofing Systems Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Waterproofing systems play a major role in construction projects by offering many benefits such as heat resistance, UV radiation, chemical resistance, waterproofing during the rainy season, stability, and strength. Waterproofing systems are gaining high traction in the construction of the various infrastructural facilities. The exponential growth of the construction industry, increasing investment in public infrastructure, coupled with the rising availability of cost-effective and efficient waterproofing systems are the primary factors that are attributing to the global market growth.

According to the Statista analysis, in the United States, the new construction activities during 2020 were estimated to value around USD 1.5 trillion, which is continuously growing and projected to reach USD 1.8 trillion by the year 2025. Therefore, the surging construction activities are propelling the demand for Waterproofing Systems, which, in turn, accelerates the market growth across the globe. In addition, the introduction of environment-friendly waterproofing systems and green buildings, as well as the rising need for water management in emerging economies are presenting various lucrative prospects for market growth over the forecasting years. However, the volatility in raw materials prices and some potential health and environmental issues are hindering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Waterproofing Systems Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing population, rapid industrialization, growing urbanization, and development of emerging economies. Whereas, Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as flourishing growth of the construction industry, rising investment in infrastructural development, as well as increasing adoption of environment-friendly waterproofing systems.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sika AG

Soprema

GCP Applied Technologies

Fosroc

Carlisle Construction Company

Mapei S.p.A.

Tremco

Pidilite Industries

Henkel Polybit

Saint-Gobain

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Sika announced the acquisition of United Gilsonite Laboratories (UGL)- a leading manufacturer of primer coating in the US. The objective of this acquisition is to enhance the company’s presence with major retailers and other building material stores by expanding the offering.

In March 2022, Sika declared the acquisition of Canada-based Sable Marco Inc. in order to improve Sika’s access to the retail distribution channel.

In November 2021, Fosroc broadcasted the introduction of a new grade of polyurea under the brand name Polyurea WH 100. This novel product launch offers long-lasting waterproofing and this additional grade further strengthens Fosroc’s Polyurea portfolio, catering to all market segments.

Global Waterproofing Systems Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Waterproofing Membranes

Waterproofing Chemicals

Integral Systems

By Application:

Building Structures

Roofing & Walls

Waste & Water Management

Roadways

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

