Saturated Polyester Resin Market | to Witness Stunning Growth during the Forecast Period 2022 to 2030

Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market is valued approximately USD 4.77 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.83% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Saturated polyester resin offers exceptional flexibility and hardness and is created when polybasic acids and polyols react. It is mostly used in the coating of cans, rolled steel, non-stick frying pans, ink, glue, PET coil, metallic baked paint, such as car paint, and other items. The Saturated Polyester Resin market is growing because of factors such as rising demand form the Packaging Industry, high performance due to superior mechanical properties and rapid industrialization. Thus, creates the lucrative demand for the market during forecast period.

According to Packaging Industry Association of India (PIAI), in 2019, the Indian packaging market was valued USD 50.5 billion and is anticipated to reach USD 204.81 billion by 2025. As a result, growing packaging industry will create lucrative demand for the Saturated polyester resin because it is widely used in packaging industry. Also, environmental concerns, growing awareness, and stringent regulations providing opportunities for the market growth However, the high cost of saturated polyester resin relatively than other competitive resins stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing demand from construction, packaging, and paints and coatings industry. Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand from packaging industry and environmental concerns.

Key Companies Covered in the Saturated Polyester Resin Market Research are Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands),, Allnex Belgium SA/NV (Belgium),, Arkema S.A. (France),, Nuplex Industries (New Zealand),, Stepan Company (U.S.),, Evonik Industries (Germany),, Nippon Gohsei (Japan),, Covestro AG (Germany),, Megara Resins (Anastassios Fanis S.A.), CIECH SA and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2018, Allnex announced the launch of CRYLCOAT 1738-2, a multipurpose saturated polyester resin system intended for use on things such as metal furniture or lighting fixtures. The CRYLCOAT 1738-2 exhibits excellent overbake protection, boiling water resistance, and acid resistance when it is formed into high gloss coatings.

In Dec. 2020, AOC, a US based polyester and vinyl easter resin supplier and producer announced the acquisition of Spolchemie plant in Czech Republic. Through this acquisition, company expanded its production capacity.

Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Liquid saturated polyester resin

Solid saturated polyester resin

By Application:

Powder Coatings

Industrial Paints

Coil & Can Coatings

Automotive Paints

Flexible Packaging

2k PU Coatings

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

