Safety Lancet Market Share | Revenue And Structure Forecast To 2030

The global safety lancet market is expected to reach USD 2,305.1 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 11.84% during the forecasted period.

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the safety lancet market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Introduction

Safety lancets are one of the widely used alternative device to obtain the blood samples. Lancets are receiving global recognition and acceptance due to its several convenient characteristics which gives them an edge over the traditional methods for vein puncture. Some of the important features of the safety lancets are painless vein puncture, easy handling and safety while using. The major applications of the safety lancets are capillary blood micro sampling, cholesterol test, HBO and HIV screening test, blood group test, coagulation tests, allergy tests and many other blood based tests. The market is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of different chronic diseases and improving medical device regulation, increasing inclination towards home healthcare, and increasing prevalence of diabetes. Additionally, rising healthcare spending and increasing government support have fuelled the growth of the market.

The global safety lancet market is segmented on the basis of types, end users and regions.

On the basis of types, the market is segmented into: push button safety lancet, pressure activated safety lancet and side button safety lancet. The Push button safety lancet segment market accounts the largest share and is expected to reach USD 1,115.0 million by 2023 from USD 497.8 million in 2016 at the CAGR of 12.25 % for the forecasted periods.

On the basis on end users, the global safety lancet market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers and pathology laboratories, home diagnostics and other. Hospitals & clinics dominated the global market in 2016 and accounted for USD 463.9 million.

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America has the dominating market for safety lancet. The Safety Lancet market for North America is estimated at USD 380.9 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 843.0 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 12.06%.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global safety lancet market include: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Medical Corporation, Bayer AG, HTL-STREFA S.A., Sarstedt AG & Co. and Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd. among others.

Study objectives

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global safety lancet market

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on channels, applications, and regions for the global safety lancet market.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influences the global safety lancet market

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global safety lancet market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Pharmaceutical Suppliers

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

> Research companies

Key Findings

> North America accounted for the largest market share in the global safety lancet market, registering USD 380.9 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 843.0 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 12.06

> Push button safety lancet segment market accounts the largest share and is expected to reach USD 1,115.0 million by 2023 from USD 497.8 million in 2016 at the CAGR of 12.25 % for the forecasted periods.

> Hospitals & clinics dominated the global market in 2016 and accounted for USD 463.9 million

The reports also covers regional analysis

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Associated Industry Assessment

Market Competitive Landscape

Analysis of Leading Companies

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

Conclusions and Recommendations

Appendix

