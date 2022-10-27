Bilirubin Blood Test Market is Booming Worldwide | Koninklijke Philips N.V., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher)

The Global Bilirubin blood test market was valued at $ 1,091.1 million in 2016 and expected to reach at $ 1,853.2 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period.

Introduction

The major factors responsible for the growth of global bilirubin blood test market is the high prevalence of neonatal jaundice in newborns and increasing demand for portable/hand-held diagnostic devices. The critical market restraint is testing performed by non-laboratory personnel, among others.

The market is majorly categorized on the basis of test types which is further segmented into total serum bilirubin (TSB), direct/conjugated bilirubin test and indirect/unconjugated bilirubin test. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into analyzers and bilirubinometers. On the basis of applications the market is segmented into Pediatric/Infants and adults. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals, pediatric clinics and home healthcare and geographic regions. Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global bilirubin blood test market, registering 38.87 % in 2016.

The scope of Global Bilirubin Blood Test market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Key Players

The leading players of the Global Bilirubin Blood Test market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and others.

Study Objectives of Bilirubin Blood Test Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

? To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth

? To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

? To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and sub-segment for Global Bilirubin Blood Test market

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

? To provide economic factors that influence the Global Bilirubin Blood Test market

Target Audience

> Bilirubin Blood Test companies

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Raw Material Suppliers

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> On the basis of test types, Total Serum Bilirubin (TSB) accounted for the largest market share of 48.19% in 2016.

> On the basis of product types, consumables accounted for the largest market share of 55.59 % in 2016.

> US accounted for the largest market share of 84.46% in 2016, with a market value of USD 358.3 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.93 % during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

> US

> Canada

> Europe

> Western Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

> China

> Japan

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

