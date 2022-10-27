HIV Vaccine Market Demand analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2022-2030 | GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), SANOFI (France), Argos Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Ocean with extensive market research by including various data pointers and analysis of market opportunities. The Report Ocean estimated the market size to grow at a CAGR of %, during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Some of the key players of the market are

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

SANOFI (France)

Argos Therapeutics

Inc. (U.S.)

Bionor Pharma ASA (Norway)

Janssen Global Services

LLC (U.S.)

GENECURE LLC (U.S.)

GeoVax (U.S.)

GENVEC

INC. (U.S.)

PaxVax Corporation (U.S.)

and Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inc. (U.S.).

Introduction

Vaccines empower the human immune system to protect against infection or disease. Vaccines against HIV are being developed, and tested in phases of clinical trials. At present, none of the HIV vaccines are commercially available.

More than 30 HIV candidate vaccines have been tried in roughly 60 Phase I/II trials, involving more than 10,000 healthy volunteers. A large portion of these trials have been conducted in the United States & Europe, and a few in developing countries such as Brazil, Peru, China, and Thailand. The outcomes have affirmed the safety of the vaccines, and have given important scientific information to create fresher eras of candidate vaccines with better capacity to induce anti-HIV specific immune responses.

This research report provides in-depth information about the various market segments. It shall also provide qualitative information about the current and upcoming trends in HIV vaccines market, globally.

The market is majorly divided on the basis of phases of clinical trials and regions. Globally, North America commands the largest market share of around 44% of the global market. This large share is majorly attributed to high adoption of various HIV vaccine trials coupled with the technological advancement in the region. North America is one of the important partners for HIV prevention & research for the development of HIV vaccine, as well as for reduction and prevention of HIV. It has been revealed that more than $600 million a year is invested into HIV vaccine R&D, with the major share coming from the US National Institutes of Health. United States was the first country to carry out the first Phase I trial of an HIV candidate vaccine in 1987. Since then, more than 30 distinctive candidate vaccines have been developed by many organizations, utilizing various technologies mostly in the United States.

Growing number of market players, increasing awareness about HIV prevention among various nations, rising prevalence of HIV, and rising funds for HIV vaccines research, are some of the key factors propelling the growth of HIV vaccines market. However, hindrance during HIV vaccine approval process is limiting the market growth to a great extent.

STUDY OBJECTIVES OF HIV VACCINES MARKET DEVELOPMENT AND FORECAST TO 2027

> To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide present and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

> To provide present as well as forecast revenue of the market segments based on products, and sub-segments for global HIV vaccines market

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic and ethical factors that influences the global HIV vaccines market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical companies

> Research Laboratories

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Service Suppliers

> Potential Investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> The global HIV vaccines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2017 and 2027, driven by growth from both developed and emerging markets

> North America contributed more than 44% of the total market size in 2017. Emerging markets such as China and India are expected to generate significant demand for HIV vaccines during the period, 2017-2027

As per the Report ocean analysis, the global HIV vaccines market is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2027. The market in Europe is estimated to be around $ 437 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $ 757 million by 2027. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

o Easter Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

