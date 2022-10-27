Veterinary Imaging Market 2022 Key Strategic Developments, New Technologies by Players: Diagnostic Imaging System, Inc, Merry X-Ray, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd

The global market for veterinary imaging is estimated to reach USD 1858.36 million by 2023, from USD 1247.61 million in 2017. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90%, during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Veterinary Imaging market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19178

Introduction

Veterinary imaging instruments are used for the diagnosis of chronic diseases and getting medical images of animals. Notably, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, significant rise in pet insurance purchases, and increased number of veterinary practitioners are promoting the growth of the veterinary imaging market globally.

Owing to the rising human population, the demand for meat and dairy products is also escalating, which leads to the rapid transformation in livestock systems. On considering the historical data, it is found that in 2010, the World Bank estimated that zoonotic diseases had cost global economies more than USD 20 million in direct costs and USD 200 million in indirect costs.

In the recent years, various government and private associations are working to control zoonotic diseases. For instance, in 2014, six associations, namely, the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC), the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), the Department for International Development (DFID), the Economic and Social Sciences Research Council (ESRC), the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL), and the Medical Research Council (MRC) joined to introduce a new Zoonoses and Emerging Livestock Systems (ZELS) research program. The programme includes USD 27.90 million investment from ZELS partners, and 11 projects involving 19 UK institutions and over 30 overseas institutions.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19178

On the other hand, certain factors are restraining the growth of the market such as high procedure cost and lack of skilled veterinarians.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into veterinary imaging instruments, veterinary imaging reagents, and veterinary imaging software. By product type, veterinary imaging instruments held the maximum market share of the global veterinary imaging market share in 2017.

On the basis of animal type, the global veterinary imaging market is segmented into small companion animals, large animals, and others. By animal type, the small companion animal segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017.

The therapeutic areas for the global veterinary imaging market are segmented into orthopedics and traumatology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and others, where the orthopedics and traumatology segments accounted for the largest share of the veterinary imaging market share in 2017.

On the basis of end-user, the global veterinary imaging testing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, academic institutes, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest segment of the market in 2017.

Key Players

The key players for the veterinary imaging market are BCF Technology Ltd, Esaote SpA, Medical Imaging / IMCO, Inc, Diagnostic Imaging System, Inc, Merry X-Ray, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd, Carestream Health, General Electric Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Heska Corporation, Idexx Laboratories Inc., and others.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19178

Study Objectives

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global veterinary imaging market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industries

> Potential Investors

> Medical Research Institutes

> Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

> Research Companies

Key Findings

> The major market players in the global veterinary imaging market are Fujifilm Holding, Corporation, Heska Corporation, Idexx Laboratory Inc, and Canon Inc.

> Fujifilm Holding Corporation accounted for more than a 9.9% share of the global veterinary imaging market

> Based on product type, veterinary imaging instruments commanded the largest market share in 2017 and was valued at USD 708.81 million in 2017

> Based on animal type, the small companion animal segment commanded the largest market share in 2017 and was valued at USD 565.85 million in 2017

> Based on therapeutics areas, the orthopedics and traumatology segment commanded the largest market share in 2017 and was valued at USD 520.72 million in 2017

> Based on end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment commanded the largest market share in 2017 and was valued at USD 917.16 million in 2017

> On the basis of region, the Americas is expected to account for the largest share in the global veterinary imaging market, at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period.

Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19178

The report also covers the regional analysis.

Americas

> North America

o US

o Canada

> South America

Europe

> Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

> United Arab Emirates

> Saudi Arabia

> Oman

> Kuwait

> Qatar

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date statistics compiled by our researchers. These provide you with historical and forecast data, which is analyzed to tell you why your market is set to change

This enables you to anticipate market changes to remain ahead of your competitors

You will be able to copy data from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your marketing plans, business presentations, or other strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and table format will enable you to pinpoint the information you require quickly

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry concerning recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post-sales analyst support

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19178

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Few More Reports:-

Track Inspection Vehicles Market

Low-Cost Carrier Market

Energy Storage for Renewables Integration Market

Mobile Elevating Work Platform (Mewp) Market

Ready-to-Eat Popcorn Market

Manganese Ore (40-60% Manganese) Market

Electricity Meter Market

Automobile Water Pump Market

Power Line Communication Market

Parking Management Software Market