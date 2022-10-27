Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR by 2030

Report Ocean with extensive market research by including various data pointers and analysis of market opportunities. The Report Ocean estimated the market size to grow at a CAGR of %, during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Key Players

Allergan Plc

Bayer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

IRIDEX Corporation

Lumenis

Novartis

NIDEK CO. LTD.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Quantel Medical Inc

Topcon Medical Systems Inc.

ZEISS.

Introduction

Retinal vein occlusion is a retinal vascular disease that mainly affects the older population and causes blindness. The condition is basically of two types, namely, Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO) and Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO). BRVO is the condition when the blockage occurs in the branch of the retinal vein and blood with fluid spills out into the retina. On the other hand, CRVO is the condition when the blockage occurs in the main retinal vein and blood, and fluid spills out into the retina.

It is noted that the increasing prevalence of diabetes and atherosclerosis, is the key factor driving the retinal vein occlusion market. Various other factors such as the increasing prevalence of glaucoma, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, and change in lifestyles are also propelling the growth of the market.

The global retinal vein occlusion market is segmented by type, condition, diagnosis, treatment, end-user, and region.

The market for retinal vein occlusion, by type, is segmented into branch retinal artery occlusion and central retinal vein occlusion, in which the branch retinal artery occlusion accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The branch retinal artery occlusion is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

The retinal vein occlusion market is further segmented, by condition. The condition segment is classified as non-ischemic and ischemic. The non-ischemic segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

The retinal vein occlusion market, by diagnosis, is segmented into Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), fundoscopic examination, fluorescein angiography, and others. The fundoscopic examination segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

The retinal vein occlusion market, by treatment, is segmented into antivascular endothelial growth factor, corticosteroid drugs, laser retinal photocoagulation, and others. The corticosteroid drugs segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.64% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

Further, the market is segmented by end-user, which includes hospitals and clinics, research and academics center, and others. Hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

By region, the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The European region captured the largest market globally and is expected to reach USD 15,889.59 million by 2023.

Study objectives

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments based on type, condition, diagnosis, treatment, end-user, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global retinal vein occlusion market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global retinal vein occlusion market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries

> Potential Investors

> Medical Research Institutes

> Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

> Research Companies

Key Findings

> The global retinal vein occlusion market is expected to grow at a rate of 11.2% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2023. The increasing R&D spending, growing healthcare industry, and increased spending on technological advancements are driving the growth of the market

> The branch retinal artery occlusion segment commanded the largest market share in terms of type, in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, 2017-2023

> However, the high cost of treatment and side-effects associated with it may hinder the growth of the market

Regional Analysis

Americas

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> South America

Europe

> Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

> Middle East

o United Arab Emirates

o Saudi Arabia

o Kuwait

o Qatar

o Africa

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date statistics compiled by our researchers. These provide you with historical and forecast data, which is analyzed to tell you why your market is set to change

This enables you to anticipate market changes to remain ahead of your competitors

You will be able to copy data from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your marketing plans, business presentations, or other strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and table format will enable you to pinpoint the information you require quickly

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry concerning recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post-sales analyst support

