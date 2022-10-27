Cancer Biomarker Market Growth Insights with Leading Companies: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

The global cancer biomarker market was at USD 10,754.0 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.8 % during the forecast period.

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Cancer Biomarker market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Introduction

Most healthcare professionals use diagnostic tests to clarify and support their clinical decision making. Cancer biomarkers are substances or processes that indicate the presence of cancers in the human body. Biomarkers may be produced naturally by the affected tissue or by immune cells in the body in response to cancer. Biomarkers are found in the blood, stool, urine, tumor tissue, bodily fluids, or other tissues. Mostly, they improve cancer detection and facilitate high-speed non-invasive diagnosis using genomics and proteomics. The factors incorporate comprehension of disease procedure and shed light about the uniqueness of an individual’s tumor at the molecular level. These components are reflected in the changing outline of clinical trials.

The increasing preference for targeted therapies for the treatment of patients suffering from different types of malignant cancers is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly focusing on the use of biomarkers in their drug discovery and development process. The strategic alliances =for biomarker applications in large-stage clinical trials are fueling the growth of this market.

The global cancer biomarker market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user.

Based on biomarker type, the market is further segmented into proteomic and genetic biomarkers.

Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic. Based on diagnostic the market is further segmented into imaging and no-imaging.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into pharma and biotech companies, diagnostic tool companies, healthcare IT/big data companies, and clinical laboratories.

Key Players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc.(U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K), Novartis AG (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Pfizer Inc (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (U.S.), Illumina Inc (U.S.), and others.

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global cancer biomarker market.

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global cancer biomarker market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global cancer biomarker market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Medical Devices Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global cancer biomarker market is expected to reach USD 29,923.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2017 to 2023

> On the basis of type, protein biomarker type commanded the largest market share of 41.8% in 2016

> On the basis of application, the diagnostic segment is expected to command the largest market share of 45.7% over the review period and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2023

> The Americas holds the largest share of the global cancer biomarker market which is expected to reach USD 11,736.5 million by 2023

> Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5 % over the forecast period

The report also covers the regional analysis

> Americas

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> The Middle East & Africa

o United Arab Emirates

o Saudi Arabia

o Oman

o Qatar

o Kuwait

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date statistics compiled by our researchers. These provide you with historical and forecast data, which is analyzed to tell you why your market is set to change

This enables you to anticipate market changes to remain ahead of your competitors

You will be able to copy data from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your marketing plans, business presentations, or other strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and table format will enable you to pinpoint the information you require quickly

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry concerning recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post-sales analyst support

