Microdermabrasion Market 2022 Analysis of Key Trends, Industry Dynamics and Future Growth 2030 with Top Countries Data

The Report Ocean estimated the market size to grow at a CAGR of %, during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Key Players

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Altair Instruments

Silhouet-Tone

Advanced Microderm Inc.

Dermaglow

New Shining Image LLC.

Lasertec Medical Service

Delasco

Introduction

Microdermabrasion is a popular technique for the treatment of various skin conditions like acne, hyperpigmentation, trauma scars, photo-damage, stretch marks, and others. Increasing prevalence of skin diseases, rising demands for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, growing expenses on the cosmetics are the major drivers for the market growth. However, alternative non-surgical procedures in the market may restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The global market for microdermabrasion segmented on the basis of type, product, indication, end user, and region.

The market for microdermabrasion, by type is segmented into diamond microdermabrasion, crystal microdermabrasion, and others. The diamond microdermabrasion segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The microdermabrasion market is further segmented on the basis of product. The product segment is sub-segmented into the microdermabrasion machine, microdermabrasion crystals, microdermabrasion tips, microdermabrasion creams and scrubs, and others. Microdermabrasion machine segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, and is expected to be the fastest growing segment which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.68%.

On the basis of indication, the global microdermabrasion market is segmented into hyperpigmentation, acne & trauma scars, photo-damage, stretch marks, and others. Acne & trauma scars segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 which is valued at USD 194.30 million.

On the basis of end users, the global microdermabrasion market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, home care, and others. Hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The market for home care was around USD 124.22 million in 2016.

Study objectives

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, product, indication, end user and region for the global microdermabrasion

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economical factors that influences the global microdermabrasion

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global microdermabrasion

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries

> Potential Investors

> Medical Research Institutes

> Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

> Research Companies

Key Findings

> The key players involved in this strategy are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble, Altair Instruments, Aesthetic Solutions Inc, Advanced Microderm, Inc., and Silhouet-Tone. Koninklijke Philips N.V. holds 18.0% of the total microdermabrasion market

> Acne & trauma scars segment, by indication accounted for the largest market share in 2016 which is valued at USD 194.30 million

> On the basis of end user, the market for home care was USD 124.22 million in 2016.

> On the basis of region, Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region, at a CAGR of 19.91% during the forecast period.

The reports also covers regional analysis

Americas

o U.S.

o Canada

> South America

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o U.K

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

> The Middle East

> Africa

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date statistics compiled by our researchers. These provide you with historical and forecast data, which is analyzed to tell you why your market is set to change

This enables you to anticipate market changes to remain ahead of your competitors

You will be able to copy data from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your marketing plans, business presentations, or other strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and table format will enable you to pinpoint the information you require quickly

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry concerning recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post-sales analyst support

