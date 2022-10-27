Ascites Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global ascites market is expected to reach USD 3710.4 million by 2023 from USD 2806.1 million in 2016. This market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period d 2017-2023.

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Ascites market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Introduction

Ascites is an abnormal accumulation fluid in the abdominal cavity. Liver cirrhosis is the most common case of ascites. Its presence is a sign of significant portal hypertension. Other less common factors that may contribute to ascites development are heart failure, kidney failure, cancers, and infection in pancreas. Malignant ascites has a characteristic role in the progression of ovarian cancer. Malignancy-related ascites have also been observed in malignancies of breast, lung, pancreas, gastric, and liver. Ascites can be detected by physical examination at a volume greater than 1.5 ascites. For smaller amount of fluid ultrasound, and CT scan are preferred.

Notably, rising prevalence of cirrhosis, improvement in reimbursement policies, and increasing occurrence of cancer are promoting the growth of ascites market globally. Ascites is a major complication of cirrhosis and is also an important landmark of chronic liver disease in the natural history. The rising alcohol consumption directly leads to the rising hospitalized cases and mortality due to alcoholic liver cirrhosis. Rising prevalence of cirrhosis and its related complications directly promotes the growth of ascites market.

However, complications associated with ascites treatment may hamper the market growth in coming future.

On the basis of type, the global ascites market is classified into transudative ascites, and exudate ascites. In 2016, exudate ascites segment commanded the largest market share of global ascites market by type segment.

On the basis of diagnosis, the global ascites ultrasound, CT scan, laparoscopy, angiography, and others. Ultrasound segment commanded the largest market share of 25.9% in 2016, and this segment is also expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of treatment, the global ascites market is segmented into surgeries, and others. Surgeries segment is further segmented into peritoneovenous shunting, liver transplantation, transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS), others. The surgeries market is projected to reach USD 2119.2 million by the end of 2023 at the CAGR of 4.3% during 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of end user, the global ascites market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical center, and diagnostic centers. The hospitals & clinics market is projected to reach USD 1,133.2 million by the end of 2023 at the CAGR of 4.4% during 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas hold the largest share of the global ascites market and is expected to reach USD 1,292.2 million by 2023. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the 2017-2023

Key Players

Some of key the players in the ascites market are Sequana Medical, BioVie, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, BD, GI Supply, Medtronic plc, and others.

Study objectives

> To provide comprehensive analysis of ascites industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry.

> To provide detailed insights into the factors driving and restraining the growth of global ascites market.

> To estimate the market size of global ascites from 2014 to 2023. Wherein, 2014 & 2015 would be the historic period, 2016 shall be the base year, and 2017 – 2023 will be forecast period for the study.

> To analyze global ascites market, on the basis of four main geographies namely, Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

> To compare the products with respect to the various players in the market

> To provide country wise market value analysis for various segments of ascites market

> To understand the demand-supply scenario and provide gap analysis of the industry

> To analyze and provide upcoming technologies and trends in ascites market

> To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe, and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market.

Target Audience

> Ascites manufacturers

> Ascites Suppliers

> Ascites Distributors

> Medical Device companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Medical Research Laboratories

> Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> Americas accounted for the largest market share in the global ascites market, It is estimated to reach USD 1,292.2 million by 2023

> Exudate ascites type of ascites is expected to command the largest market share of 55.8%

> The ultrasound segment is expected to command the largest market share of 9% over the review period and it is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2017-2023

The reports also covers regional analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date statistics compiled by our researchers. These provide you with historical and forecast data, which is analyzed to tell you why your market is set to change

This enables you to anticipate market changes to remain ahead of your competitors

You will be able to copy data from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your marketing plans, business presentations, or other strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and table format will enable you to pinpoint the information you require quickly

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry concerning recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post-sales analyst support

