Surgical Robots Market Size, Share & Trends, Industry Analysis, Report from 2022 to 2030

The global surgical robots market is expected to reach US$ 21,225 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 22.75% during the forecast period.

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the surgical robots market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Introduction

Robotic surgery is a type of minimally invasive surgery that allows healthcare professionals to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision, flexibility and control which is possible with conventional techniques. It is also been used in certain traditional open surgical procedures. Surgical robots are the medical robots that performs the procedures through tiny incisions.

Globally, on the basis of Control Mechanism market is segmented into Direct Telemanipulator and Computer Control. Direct telemanipulator segment accounts the largest market share in 2016. The growth of direct telemanipulators is attributed to the factors such as it increase the possibility for remote surgery and increase the accuracy in the surgery.

On the basis of surgery approach market is segmented into Supervisor-Controlled Surgical Systems, Shared Control Robotic Surgical Systems, Telesurgery Systems and Robotic Radiosurgery Systems. Telesurgery systems segment accounts the largest market share in 2016. A supervisor-controlled robotic surgical system is a surgical approach which offers the highest level of automation. Americas accounted for the largest market share of surgical robots market for supervisor-controlled robotic surgical system followed by Europe.

On the basis of the surgical application, the market is segmented into general surgery, cardiac surgery, gynecologic surgery, colorectal surgery, urologic surgery, head and neck surgery and other surgery. Gynaecologic surgery segment accounts the largest market share in 2016.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global surgical robots market include Stryker, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical, TransEnterix Inc., Verb Surgical Inc. and Medtech SA.

Study objectives of surgical robots market:

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenues of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional and country-level markets

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, products, applications, end users, and its sub-segments.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience:

> Medical devices manufacturers

> Medical devices distributors

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings:

> The global market for surgical robots is expected to reach USD 21,225.0 million by 2023 from USD 5,060.9 million in 2016.

> Americas commands largest market share in 2016, it is expected to reach USD 8,835.6 million by 2023.

> Asia-Pacific registers fastest growing CAGR of 23.36%% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> America

> North America

> US

> Canada

> Latin America

> Europe

> Western Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest Of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

> Japan

> China

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> Egypt

> Rest of Middle East & Africa

