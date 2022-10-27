Respiratory Inhalers Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Applications and SWOT Survey by Key Players till 2030

The global respiratory inhalers market is expected to reach USD 33,572.9 Million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Introduction

Respiratory inhalers are the devices which are used to control the respiratory conditions by directly inhaling the drug into the respiratory tract. Respiratory inhalers are used to assist a patient encountering breathing problems resulting from respiratory disorders such as fibrosis, asthma, COPD and ARDS and others.

Globally, on the basis of type, manually operated inhalers account for the largest market share of 89.9%, of the market in 2016. The massive share is majorly attributed to the widespread availability and use of the conventional inhaler devices and the lack of awareness and the lesser availability of the digital and smart inhaler devices in all parts of the world. However, the market is changing and Digital inhalers & smart inhaler segment will show a rapid growth globally after 2018.

Globally, On the basis of application, COPD will be the fastest growing application segment growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023, as the number of COPD patients is on the rise and patients need a concrete treatment method to counter the disease. Moreover, many awareness programs and campaigns have been started in the last few years in the developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Dry Powder Inhalers segment accounted for the largest market share of North America respiratory inhalers market, by product, registering revenue of USD 3,969.6 million in 2016 and expected to reach USD 6,421.0 million by 2023. In North America, metered dose inhalers is the fastest growing segment, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.7% during forecasted period. Dry Powder Inhaler segment being available widespread dominated the market in most of the countries such as US, Germany, France, UK, India, China, Australia, Middle East, and Republic of Korea among others. Apart from these two,

North America commands largest market share of 35.1%, minting USD 7,237.8 million in 2016. European market is second largest after North America with 33.3% market share. Globally, Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest growing markets for Respiratory Inhalers. It was valued at USD 4,628.5 million in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 7,841.3 million by 2023, at the rate of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global respiratory inhalers market include Adherium Limited, AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Propeller Health, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Study objectives of Respiratory Inhalers market

? To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

? To provide historical and forecast revenues of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional and country-level markets

? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, products, applications, end users, and its sub-segments.

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

> Medical devices manufacturers

> Medical devices distributors

> Pharmaceutical companies

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> Metered Dose Inhalers will be the fastest growing product segment growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023

> COPD will be the fastest growing Application segment growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023

> North America held the largest market share of 35.1% in 2016, while Asia-Pacific is expected to register fastest growth of 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

> Asia-Pacific market is expected to reach by USD 7,841.3 million by 2023.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

> U.S.

> Canada

> Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest Of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

> Japan

> China

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

> Middle East

> Africa

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date statistics compiled by our researchers. These provide you with historical and forecast data, which is analyzed to tell you why your market is set to change

This enables you to anticipate market changes to remain ahead of your competitors

You will be able to copy data from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your marketing plans, business presentations, or other strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and table format will enable you to pinpoint the information you require quickly

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry concerning recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post-sales analyst support

