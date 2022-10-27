Dental Cam Milling Machine Market Forecast | Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2030

The global dental cam milling machine market was valued at $ 857.7 million in 2016 and expected to reach at $ 1,415.6 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period.

Introduction

The major factors responsible for the growth of global dental cam milling machine market are high adoption of CAD/CAM systems in the dentistry resulting in the increased usage of CAM milling machines, growing ability to process different dental materials such as zirconia, acrylic, wax, metal and others with high accuracy and precision, growth of dental service organizations, development of new dental restorative materials, patient customized treatment approach, and increasing cosmetic dentistry treatments. The growth barriers are lack of awareness about the advantages of dental cam milling machine and high maintenance cost regarding the health among others.

The market is majorly categorized on the basis of types which is further segmented into into Lab Scale milling machines and office scale milling machines. On the basis of application the market is segmented into crowns, denture, bridges, veneers, and inlays/onlays and geographic regions. Globally, Europe holds the largest market share of global dental cam milling machine market, registering 42.4 % in 2016.

The scope of global dental cam milling machine market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Key Players

The leading players of the global dental cam milling machine market are Axsys Incorporated, B&D Dental Technologies, DATRON AG, Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Dental GmbH, Planmeca OY, Straumann, Yenadent Ltd. and others.

Key Findings

> On the basis of types, lab scale milling machine accounted for the largest market share of 65.15 % in 2016.

> US accounted for the largest market share of 77.55 % in 2016, with a market value of USD 251.6 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

> US

> Canada

> Europe

> Western Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

> China

> Japan

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

