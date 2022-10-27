Taiwan adds 35,640 local COVID cases, 84 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 35,640 local COVID cases on Thursday (Oct. 27), with 62 imported cases, and 84 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 10.4% compared to the same day last week, showing the pandemic is slowing down.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said there were two new cases of children developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children after a COVID-19 infection — a 4-year-old boy and 11-year-old boy. As of Thursday, 258 children had developed severe symptoms after infections since the COVID-19 outbreak three years ago.

Local cases

Local cases included 16,308 males and 19,306 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. 26 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 6,149 cases, 4,851 in Taichung City, 4,233 in Kaohsiung City, 3,545 in Taoyuan City, 3,469 in Taipei City, 3,147 in Tainan City, 1,902 in Changhua County, 1,180 in Pingtung County, 871 Yunlin County, 850 in Hsinchu County, 790 in Miaoli County, 786 in Hsinchu City, 714 in Chiayi County, 703 in Nantou County, 583 in Yilan County, 482 in Chiayi City, 476 in Keelung City, 389 in Hualien County, 245 in Taitung County, 157 in Kinmen County, 105 in Penghu County, and 13 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 62 imported cases included 31 males and 31 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

COVID deaths

The 84 deaths among local cases announced on Thursday included 47 males and 37 females ranging in age from their 20s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases and had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 48 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

A woman in her 20s, who was diagnosed with neural system disease and had not been vaccinated, was the youngest death recorded on Thursday. In Taiwan, approximately 90% of the deceased after infection had multiple chronic or cardiovascular diseases.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,591,541 cases, of which 7,591,541 were local and 36,232 were imported. So far, 12,563 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.