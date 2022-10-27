Alexa
Taipei gives away vouchers promoting insurance for adopted pets

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/27 14:09
Dog adopted at Taipei Animal Shelter. (APO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The city government of Taipei is implementing an incentive to promote pet insurance for cats or dogs adopted at the Taipei Animal Shelter.

Those who have brought home a cat or dog from the shelter between 2021 and 2022 and who have secured insurance for their pets are eligible for a voucher worth NT$1,500 (US$47). A total of 220 vouchers are available and owners must complete an online application for the reward by Dec. 15, said the Animal Protection Office (APO).

The government introduced a one-year insurance scheme in June 2019, the first of its kind in Taiwan, that offered care coverage for canines or felines, including a program for old pets aged 7 or older. Over 1,657 adopted creatures had benefited from the program by 2011.

One pet owner surnamed Tung (董) said he was able to reimburse NT$10,000 (US$314) for the cost of eye surgery for a mixed-breed stray dog he adopted from the city-run shelter.

With pet insurance products becoming increasingly available and diverse, the APO ended the initiative this year and instead launched incentives like the voucher offer to raise awareness of animal welfare.

Visit the Facebook page of Taipei Animal Shelter or the website of APO for further information.
