Pretty Beauty Introduces Dual-linear HIFU – the Anti-Wrinkle Solution in This Fall and Winter

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 October 2022 - After the raid of the fierce summer sun and the unstable weather during the season transition, fine lines and dry lines, eye lines, nasolabial folds start to make their appearance. These symptoms of ageing are all due to the rapid loss of collagen, which disrupts the structure of skin cells. In this fall and winter, Pretty Beauty brings the ultimate autumn and winter anti-wrinkle solution. Introduced from the Korean TENTECH, the world leading dual-linear output HIFU technology improves skin protection from the skin foundation, restoring gloriousness and youthfulness for skin.



Anti-aging Elixir: Dual-linear HIFU Skin Care Treatment



Starting from the age of 25, skin starts to lose collagen inevitably. This process is commonly accelerated by external factors, which gradually slows down the growth of collagen. These results in the skin losing vitality and elasticity, gradually sagging downward, and showing all signs of skin aging. While daily facial and skin care products are not likely to repair underlying issues of the skin, Pretty Beauty has discovered the elixir of skin youth restoring method in Korea. Introduced by the Korean brand Tentech, the dual-linear output HIFU equipment effectively smooth out the traces of early aging. The 10 Thera HIFU uses a unique high-energy focused ultrasonic technology - a world's first patented technology. Its radio frequency output of 200 rounds is equivalent to the common 400-round HIFU instrument in the market. The treatment time and the burden to the skin are greatly reduced. The 10 Thera HIFU is suitable for the cheeks, forehead and neck, where appear to be the most noticeable skin aging areas. The treatment remodels the collagen network of the skin foundation, achieving a swift result of lightened wrinkles, tightened skin and eliminating signs of early skin aging.



Targeted Solution to Nasolabial Folds, Marionette Lines with In-depth Focused Heating



The status of the skin is the key to the overall appearance of the face, especially when stubborn wrinkles such as nasolabial folds, marionette lines, and eye wrinkles can really demerit your look. Pretty Beauty can solve those issues from the root cause and by targeting a variety of wrinkles. The 10 Thera HIFU flexibly uses 4.5 mm and 3.00mm probes to accurately identify different layers of skin and inject energy into damaged cells. The 4.5 mm probe is used to repair the deepest fascia layer, and effectively improves the uneven ratios of the face on both sides and the downward sagging of the facial contours. Ultimately it achieves a noticeable lifting and tightening effect. With a 3.00 mm probe, treatment focuses on stimulating collagen production, even in the brow bone and eye position. It brings about a lifting effect, reducing fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, and enhancing the contrast on the face shape.



Rejuvenating Skin in just 7 Days



Pretty Beauty's 10 Thera Hifu instantly firms, lifts and plumps the skin to embrace the most glorious look in just 7 days. After the treatment is completed, the residual temperature continues to stimulate collagen production at the deeper layers of the skin. With thedaily routine of skin care and moisturising, the treatment effect prolongs significantly.



About Pretty Beauty Group

Pretty Beauty Group was established in the year of 1985. It has been specialising in beauty and body shaping services for 37 years. It has rich experiences in the beauty industry and is the first to introduce the latest technology and equipment from time to time! Pretty Beauty Group currently has 16 branches in Hong Kong, dedicated to providing professional, safe, reliable and attentive beauty and slimming experience for ladies who love beauty. To learn more about beauty, skin, and body shape treatments, please visit https://prettybeautygroup.com.

