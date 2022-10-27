China's Biren lays off third of staff after Taiwan's TSMC cuts off chips

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese start-up Biren Intelligent Technology Co. (壁仞科技) has reportedly laid off one-third of its employees after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電) suspended its semiconductor supply in response to sweeping new U.S. restrictions on selling chips to China.

On Sunday (Oct. 23), Bloomberg reported that TSMC decided to suspend the production of advanced chips for Shanghai-based Biren Technology to ensure compliance with the Biden administration's strict new regulations on selling semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. In response, Biren has reportedly cut one-third of its staff, according to Liberty Times.

A source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that TSMC's decision to halt the supply of chips was because Biren boasted that its graphics processor BR100 far surpasses that of Nvidia's A100 chip, which is now barred by the U.S. from the China market. Although TSMC is unsure of whether Biren's products fall under Biden's ban, the Taiwan chip contractor has halted shipments to its Chinese customer for the time being.

Founded in 2019, China has been banking on Biren to help wean itself off of U.S. technology. According to its website, the firm focuses on fields such as graphics processing units, cloud computing and integrated solutions.

Within 18 months, the Shanghai startup has raised 4.7 billion yuan from investors such as Walden International, IDG Capital, GL Ventures, Ping An Insurance Group Co., China Merchants Capital, CITIC Securities Investment Co. and Bertelsmann Asia Investments AG. The former head of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s research and development center in China, Allen Lee, came on board the company last year to serve as co-chief executive officer overseeing organization, management and product design.