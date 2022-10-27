Design Revealed for 8 Shenton Way, a Building Poised to Redefine Singapore’s Skyline as the City’s Tallest, and Among Asia’s Most Sustainable Skyscrapers

The 63-storey mixed-use downtown development is inspired by the tropical climate, taking cues from bamboo forests to create an indoor-outdoor vertical community of public spaces, offices, retail, hotel and luxury residences

Image credit: SOM/Bezier

Image credit: SOM/Bezier

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 October 2022 -, Owings & Merrill (SOM) has revealed the design of 8 Shenton Way, a new 63-story tower that will anchor the intersection of Singapore's Central Business District (CBD) and Marina Bay, the historic Tanjong Pagar neighborhood, and the emerging Greater Southern Waterfront. Soon to be one of the most identifiable landmarks on the skyline, the tower will soar 305 meters — becoming Singapore's tallest skyscraper — weaving in the lush tropical landscape from Shenton Way, Anson Road, and Maxwell Road into the sky.With expansive public spaces, offices, retail, hotel, and luxury residences offering unparalleled panoramic views south-facing of the South China Sea, the heritage district to the North, and proximity to the Tanjong Pagar district, known for its Michelin-recommended restaurants, 8 Shenton Way will be a vibrant, 24/7 hub. The tower incorporates leading edge post-pandemic design features, while offering unparalleled integration of a diverse building program and amenities, befitting one of Asia's most international, preeminent centers."8 Shenton Way will be the newest landmark on the Singapore skyline — truly a next generation tower for the city," said SOM Partner Mustafa Abadan . "Designed specifically with the tropical climate of Singapore in mind, this building will be one of the first post-pandemic mixed-use towers in the world incorporating health and wellness as its primary design drivers. By seeking to achieve the city's newest and most rigorous sustainability standards, our design will establish a new paradigm for resilient and elegant high-rise design in Singapore and beyond.""We are proud to play our part in the transformation of Singapore's skyline and cityscape as the nation builds up its credentials as a truly global city in the post-pandemic era," said Perennial Holdings Private Limited and its consortium of investors. "With the collaboration of world-class architect firm, SOM, and renowned local architect firm, DCA Architects, 8 Shenton Way will set a new standard for best-in-class integrated developments that elevates global standards of sustainability through design innovations and advanced technology."Nature and sustainability are driving forces behind the design. The design is inspired by bamboo forests, echoing the verticality and biophilic elements found in nature. From the zero-waste manufacture of terracotta to the use of engineered bamboo, the design seeks to minimize both embodied and operational carbon. Targeting Building Construction Authority of Singapore (BCA) Green Mark Platinum Certification — equivalent to a 55% energy reduction compared to the benchmark — 8 Shenton Way is seeking the highest sustainability certification in the region.8 Shenton Way is the first project under the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Singapore's CBD Incentive Scheme with such a diversity of components, including retail, office, SOHO style units, luxury residential, hotel, and function space. Gathering a wide variety of building functions within a tight urban footprint, 8 Shenton Way will be a highly efficient high-rise which optimizes its location in the heart of the city. The new building will reuse part of the existing foundation and infrastructure onsite to minimize material use and embodied carbon during construction. The facade will be built of energy efficient glazing, and recyclable aggregates will be used in its concrete structure, manufactured through a low carbon process, while segregating waste and using Singapore Green Building Council-certified materials where available."Emerging from the pandemic, this moment presents a rare and exciting opportunity for architects to explore new approaches to health-driven placemaking," said SOM Design Principal Nic Medrano . "Singapore is an incredible canvas to do this, with its excellent quality of life, abundance of greenspace and diversity of cultures. Our design weaves together nature, heritage, connections to transit, luxury living, healthy workplaces, and lively public spaces into a thriving hub for the community."The development will integrate dynamic live, work, and play elements, while elevating luxury in Singapore's downtown. A public performance and events space with retail, seating, and bike racks will activate the street. Landscaping will extend from the street into the building, creating a seamless green corridor for pedestrians. On the second floor, an open-air green space with restaurants offers room to gather, surrounded by a biodiverse landscape with plants chosen specifically to attract birds and butterflies. In total, the design includes more than 10,000 square meters of elevated, public green space — exceeding the footprint of the entire site.The building facade is characterized by natural materials — champagne-colored terracotta and bamboo along the walls of the sky gardens—with curved edges that create bay windows on nearly every floor, offering vast sightlines of the city and the sea. In the lobby, wood, stone, and terracotta finishes flank artwork and a reflecting pool, with a multi-floor atrium framing the space above. Landscaped sky gardens located throughout the height of the tower create a place of respite, building occupants ample room for an outdoor escape in the sky. There are seven terraces altogether, including one for the hotel floors and three for the residential levels, carved out of the building every five to six floors bringing light, air, and natural ventilation to prioritize wellbeing. The residences occupy the highest levels of the tower, enjoying the most impressive views.Across more than 148,000 square meters of floor space, 8 Shenton Way incorporates a variety of post-pandemic features, prioritizing tenants' health. Contactless technology, antimicrobial materials, enhanced natural air flow and filtration, adaptable interior spaces, and large, landscaped outdoor spaces collectively create a robust offering of healthier, wellness-focused spaces in the heart of the city.To encourage more sustainable modes of transit, the tower will connect to Singapore's subterranean pedestrian network, including direct underground connectivity to the Tanjong Pagar Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station, as well as two additional MRT stations within a five-minute walk: the Maxwell MRT Station, which will serve the Thomson-East Coast Line and slated to commence service in November this year, and the Prince Edward MRT Station, which will close the loop between Harbourfront and Marina Bay MRT stations on the Circle Line in 2026. Bicycle and electronic vehicle parking will also be provided.8 Shenton Way is owned and being developed by Perennial Holdings Private Limited and its consortium of investors. 