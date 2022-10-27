North America Agriculture IoT Market CAGR of 13.2% Forecast, Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2030

Report Ocean has published a new report on the North America Agriculture IoT Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250 pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the North America Agriculture IoT Market.

North America agriculture IoT market is expected to grow by 13.2% annually in the forecast period and reach $27.92 billion by 2030

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Ag Leader Technology

AKVA Group ASA

Antelliq

Deepfield Robotics (Bosch)

Deere & Company

Delaval

Eruvaka Technologies

Farmers Edge

GEA Group

Komatsu Forest

Ponsse

PrecisionHawk Inc.

Raven Industries

Smartcultiva Corporation

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Research Methodology:

Global Keyword Market Primary Research:

During the Primary Research, we conducted interviews with a number of important sources of supply and demand to gather qualitative and quantitative data relevant to the Keyword report. Prominent industry participants, subject matter experts from key corporations, and consultants from numerous significant firms and organizations active on the global market are some of the primary sources of supply.

Global Keyword Market Secondary Research:

The conduct of secondary research focused on using the lowest point, regional area, and technology-oriented viewpoints to gather vital information about the business supply chain, the firm currency system, global corporate pools, and sector segmentation. The market size as a whole was determined through secondary research, which the initial survey then corroborated.

Based on Offering

Agriculture IoT Hardware

– Automation and Control Systems

– Sensing and Monitoring Devices

– Navigation and Guidance Systems

Agriculture IoT Software

– Cloud Based Product

– On Premises Product

Agriculture IoT Services

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Based on System

Tracking & Positioning Systems

– GNSS/GPS Devices

– RFID

Monitoring & Detection Systems

– Wireless Sensor Network

– UAVs/Drones

– Auto-steering & Autonomous Vehicles

Communication Systems

– Network Communication Technologies

– Standards & Protocols

Cloud Computing

Data Management Systems

Based on Application

Precision Agriculture IoT

– Crop Health Scouting

– Yield Monitoring

– Water, Pest & Fertilizer Management

– Climate, Weather & Soil Monitoring

– Farm Mapping

– Other Applications

Indoor Farming IoT

– Plant and Yield Monitoring

– Lighting Management

– Water, Pest & Fertilizer Management

– Ambient Environmental Monitoring

– Other Applications

Livestock Farming IoT

– Animal Health Monitoring

– Milk Harvesting

– Feeding Management

– Breeding Management

– Geofencing & Mapping

– Other Applications

Fisheries and Aquaculture IoT

– Animal Behavior & Health Monitoring

– Feed Monitoring

– Aquatic Species Tracking and Navigation

– Geofencing & Mapping

– Other Applications

Precision Forestry IoT

Other Applications

Geographically

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

