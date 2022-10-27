Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving. In the whole year, this day is often the most popular among shoppers. According to the NRF (National Retail Federation), over seventy-seven million people shop in brick-and-mortar stores on Black Friday.

Also, during the long weekend holiday, millions of Americans shop both in stores and online. Keep reading to uncover some interesting facts about Black Friday.

4 Fun Facts About Black Friday

Before hitting the mall this season, you can brush up on the history of Black Friday with these four interesting facts.

The Santa Claus parades often precede Black Friday

For years, the Thanksgiving Day Parade of Macy’s has been a part of the holiday season ritual for Americans. Even with that, the first parade for Santa Claus was on December 2, 1905, and it was held in Canada.

It’s a sign to officially start the holiday season once Santa shows up at the end of the parade. Since then, similar parades have been organized by numerous American stores across the USA.

The first premier Thanksgiving Day parade was held in 1924. The employees of Macy’s ran the parade. There were features of a few animals from the zoo at Central Park.

The Holiday used to allude to stock exchange crashes in the 1800s

Even though it is currently known as the greatest shopping day in the United States, the expression “Black Friday” was initially referred to completely different occasions. Black, for a long time, has been utilized for different disasters.

The first time this term was used in the United States was on September 24, 1869. When the public authorities stepped in to address the distortion by flooding the market with gold, the price dove and numerous financial backers lost sizable fortunes.

A few popular stores today have begun to boycott the Black Friday

While certain retailers are known for opening their doors before and early each year, outdoor diversion store REI has stayed shut on the huge shopping day after Thanksgiving. This has been on for over 3 years as a feature of its #OptOutside campaign. The organization urges its employees to enjoy the day outside with loved ones as opposed to shopping or working.

Holiday shoppers

From the mid-19th century to the early 20th century, in a custom begun by President Abraham Lincoln, the president would pronounce a “day of thanksgiving” on the last Thursday in November. This might either fall on the 4th or 5th Thursday of the month.

Be that as it may, in 1939, something funny occurred. The last Thursday turned out to be the last day of November. Retailers are stressed over the shortened holiday shopping season. They requested the then-President (Franklin Delano Roosevelt) to proclamation the holiday seven days earlier. And he did.

For the following 3 years, Thanksgiving was referred to derisively as “Franksgiving”. This was celebrated on various days in different locations of the nation.

Conclusion

Black Friday has been a big deal for centuries. This crazy shopping holiday has an interesting history. Today, millions of shoppers benefit from it worldwide.