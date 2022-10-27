Global Digital Signage Market Trend, Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2031

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Global Digital Signage Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250 pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Global Digital Signage Market .

Global digital signage market will reach $28.33 million by 2026, growing by 6.02% annually over 2020-2026

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Barco NV

Cisco Systems Inc.

Goodview

Hitachi Ltd

iSEMC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Display Co. Ltd

NEC Display Solutions Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Planar Systems Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation

Volanti Displays

Research Methodology:

Global Keyword Market Primary Research:

During the Primary Research, we conducted interviews with a number of important sources of supply and demand to gather qualitative and quantitative data relevant to the Keyword report. Prominent industry participants, subject matter experts from key corporations, and consultants from numerous significant firms and organizations active on the global market are some of the primary sources of supply.

Global Keyword Market Secondary Research:

The conduct of secondary research focused on using the lowest point, regional area, and technology-oriented viewpoints to gather vital information about the business supply chain, the firm currency system, global corporate pools, and sector segmentation. The market size as a whole was determined through secondary research, which the initial survey then corroborated.

Based on Component

Hardware

– LCD/LED Display

– OLED Display

– Media Players

– HD Projectors/Projection Screens

– Other Hardware

Software

Service

– Installation Services

– Maintenance & Support

Based on Product

Digital Billboards

Digital Menu Boards

– Interactive Menu Board

– Non-Interactive Menu Board

Video Wall

Kiosk

– Interactive Kiosks

– Automated Teller Machine (ATM)

– Self-Service Kiosks

– Vending Kiosks

Digital Signboards

Based on Connectivity

– Standalone Digital Signage

– Web-based Digital Signage

– IPTV-based Digital Signage

Based on Size

– Below 40 Inches

– 40-50 Inches

– 50-60 Inches

– Over 60 Inches

Based on Location

Indoor Digital Signage

– Conference Rooms

– Office Entrances

– Classrooms

– Parks

– Other Indoor Locations

Outdoor Digital Signage

Based on End User

– Retail Industry

– Transportation & Logistics

– Hospitality Section

– Education Sector

– Healthcare Industry

– Corporate

– Entertainment & Sports

– Government

– Other End Users

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

