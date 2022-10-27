Asia Pacific Digital Signage Market Forecast, Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Asia Pacific Digital Signage Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250 pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Asia Pacific Digital Signage Market .
Asia Pacific digital signage market will grow by 7.92% annually with a total addressable market cap of $45.3 billion over 2020-2026
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Barco NV
Cisco Systems Inc.
Goodview
Hitachi Ltd
iSEMC
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
LG Display Co. Ltd
NEC Display Solutions Ltd
Panasonic Corporation
Planar Systems Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
Sharp Corporation
Sony Corporation
ViewSonic Corporation
Volanti Displays
Based on Component
Hardware
– LCD/LED Display
– OLED Display
– Media Players
– HD Projectors/Projection Screens
– Other Hardware
Software
Service
– Installation Services
– Maintenance & Support
Based on Product
Digital Billboards
Digital Menu Boards
– Interactive Menu Board
– Non-Interactive Menu Board
Video Wall
Kiosk
– Interactive Kiosks
– Automated Teller Machine (ATM)
– Self-Service Kiosks
– Vending Kiosks
Digital Signboards
Based on Connectivity
– Standalone Digital Signage
– Web-based Digital Signage
– IPTV-based Digital Signage
Based on Size
– Below 40 Inches
– 40-50 Inches
– 50-60 Inches
– Over 60 Inches
Based on Location
Indoor Digital Signage
– Conference Rooms
– Office Entrances
– Classrooms
– Parks
– Other Indoor Locations
Outdoor Digital Signage
Based on End User
– Retail Industry
– Transportation & Logistics
– Hospitality Section
– Education Sector
– Healthcare Industry
– Corporate
– Entertainment & Sports
– Government
– Other End Users
Geographically
– Japan
– China
– South Korea
– Australia
– India
– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
