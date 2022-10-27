Alexa
22 Chinese warplanes, 3 warships tracked around Taiwan

Fighter jets, electronic warfare planes, and drones intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/27 12:15
Guizhou WZ-7 Soaring Dragon. (Weibo, Baiweiflight image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 22 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around the country, including nine warplanes that intruded on Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) Wednesday (Oct. 26).

As of 6:50 p.m., the MND said that 22 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. Of the aircraft, nine had penetrated the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

The aircraft included three Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two Shenyang J-11 fighters, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, one Guizhou BZK-007 reconnaissance drone, and one Guizhou WZ-7 Soaring Dragon reconnaissance drone.

The MND said that it responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems.

Map shows intrusions by PLAAF aircraft into Taiwan's ADIZ. (MND image)
