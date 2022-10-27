Taiwan to distribute cultural vouchers to teens next year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government is slated to launch a “cultural voucher” for 18-year-old citizens, beginning in 2023, Taiwan’s Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) announced on Wednesday (Oct. 26).

Tentatively named the “cultural voucher,” its purpose and usage are similar to the Arts Fun voucher, which the Ministry of Culture launched in 2020 and 2021 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to boost the art and cultural industry, according to Lee.

Lee said the government will increase the cultural voucher's value to NT$1,200 (US$37.45), compared to the Arts Fun voucher’s value of NT$600.

Cultural vouchers can be spent on the cinema, books, and stage performances, the culture minister said, adding that he aims to normalize the distribution of the vouchers. This would mean making it into a policy, he said.

Lee explained that the idea of the cultural voucher was inspired by Italy and France's relevant policies. Both countries distributed cultural coupons for teenagers and the outcomes were successful, said Lee.

The culture minister said that Taiwan will first offer the vouchers to 18-years-olds and see how it goes.