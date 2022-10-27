Alexa
Palmieri, Sorokin lead Islanders in 3-0 win over Rangers

By ALLAN KREDA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/10/27 10:18
New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) celebrates with left wing Zach Parise (11) after scoring on New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak (4...
New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 2...
New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) celebrates with his teammates after scoring on New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) in the sec...
New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) looks to pass against New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (4) in the second period of an NHL ho...
New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) makes a save as defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) looks on in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wed...
New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) battle for the puck in the second period of an NHL ho...
New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) looks to pass against New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) in the second period of an NHL hockey ...
New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) celebrates with his teammates after scoring on New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) in the sec...
New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) skates back to his bench after scoring on New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) in the second p...
New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) looks to pass the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Wednesd...
The New York Islanders and New York Rangers tangle up at the Islanders goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in El...
New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save against New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) in the first period of an NHL hockey...

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Josh Bailey also scored and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assist to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak.

Jaroslav Halak had 26 saves against his former team while losing for the third time in three starts for the Rangers, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) after a 3-1-0 start.

After a scoreless first, Palmieri broke through at 8:44 of the second, rifling the puck past Halak for his first of the season.

Bailey made it 2-0 at 5:37 of the third with his first and Palmieri capped the scoring with 4:38 remaining.

Sorokin made 17 saves in the first, 12 in the second and 12 more in the third for his 11th career shutout. He had seven shutouts last season.

The long-time rivals split four games last season — with the road team winning each time. However, the Islanders have now won seven of the last nine meetings and are 9-4-0 against the Rangers since January 2021.

The Islanders were 0 for 2 on the power play, while the Rangers failed on their lone opportunity.

Halak played four seasons for the Islanders including a 38-win campaign in 2014-15. After leaving Long Island, he spent three seasons with Boston and one in Vancouver before signing with the Rangers in the offseason to back up reigning Vezina Trophy-winner Igor Shesterkin.

FISCHLER HONORED

Before the game, hockey historian and former Islanders broadcaster Stan Fischler was honored by having the press level at UBS Arena dedicated and named for him. The 90-year-old “Hockey Maven” has been working in hockey since 1954 when started with the Rangers in their press office. He has written more than 100 books on the sport, was a television commentator on Islanders telecasts for more than four decades and helped start the careers of dozens of future hockey journalists who worked for him as interns. He is still writing for The Hockey News.

MILESTONE

Islanders forward Josh Bailey played his 999th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Rangers: At Dallas on Saturday.

Islanders: At Carolina on Friday night.