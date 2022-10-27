Taiwan foreign minister warns China's threat of force is ramping up

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s threat of force is growing exponentially, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in an interview with the BBC on Wednesday (Oct. 26).

Wu said the work report of the recent Chinese Communist Party’s 20th National Congress did not reveal anything new, only doubling down on previously made statements such as vowing never to relinquish the use of force to illegally annex Taiwan. He pointed out that in 2020, Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) 380 times.

That number increased to 972 sorties in 2021, Wu said, adding that so far this year, ADIZ incursions have exceeded 1,000, proving that Beijing’s threat of force is ramping up.

Wu said China's military operations continue to break through the first island chain and extend into the Pacific. In June, China signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands, which raised concerns among many democratic countries, he said.

The foreign minister said the most important thing for the Taiwan government is protecting national security. Taiwan must prepare for a Chinese attack anytime, anywhere, he said.

Wu said that China has been carrying out a "string of pearls strategy", establishing strongholds, including military bases, ports, and other mega-infrastructure projects along the boundaries of the Indian Ocean. Its growing ambitions have made democratic countries feel threatened, he said.

Taiwan is at the frontline of Chinese coercion and should cooperate more with like-minded, democratic countries, Wu said. In addition to its own self-defense, Taiwan also hopes for international assistance to counter Beijing’s threats, he said.