7CAFÉ introduces 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified Arabica coffee beans Enjoy a cup of Oat Milk Coffee for just $10 for a limited time only Good Coffee. Now Greener.

7CAFÉ is going greener and from 26 October will be using 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified (RFA) Arabica beans throughout its network and rolling out more environmentally friendly paper cups and biodegradable lids. Customers can also enjoy a cup of freshly brewed Oat Milk Coffee at the special price $10 for a limited time only!

A refreshing cup of coffee made with 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified Arabica beans

Introducing new greener lids and paper cups!

7CAFÉ launches new "7CAFÉ BREW-tiful Tree" minisite featuring six popular local illustrators to cheer up people and the planet

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 October 2022 -, one of 7-Eleven's own brands, has always been known to offer customers freshly brewed coffee on the go that is convenient, easy to access, good quality and affordable. This year, 7CAFÉ expanded to over 600 stores making it the largest coffee network in Hong Kong. 7-Eleven is achieving yet another milestone as 7CAFÉ will be using 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified Arabica coffee beans from 26 October and rolling out new 7CAFÉ paper cups and lids made from more environmentally friendly materials. What's more,Let's go greener together!Starting from 26 October, the 7CAFÉ network of over 600 stores will switch to using. The seal means that the certified product was produced to standards focusing on these three principals –To be certified by the Rainforest Alliance, the beans must be grown in a way that does not harm people or planet – protecting the livelihoods of those who live in the rainforest as well as wildlife such as the red-eyed tree frog, ruby-throated hummingbird, squirrel monkey amongst others. Only a small amount of coffee beans produced each year meet the high standards of the Rainforest Alliance. However,– they are now all fully certified by the Rainforest Alliance. The beans will still be freshly roasted locally in Hong Kong, resulting in a full, rich nutty notes, yet delicate flavour with a smoky sweetness aftertaste.To further help protect the planet,FSC certification means that the trees used to produce the paper were grown on plantations which do not contribute to deforestation, so sustaining the biodiversity and ecosystem of the forest. To live up to its commitment "Good Coffee. Now Greener", 7CAFÉ will continue to look for ways to be more sustainable and enable its customers to enjoy a cup of great tasting coffee that makes a difference!The combination of oat milk and our 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified Arabica coffee beans make for a rich, flavourful cup of coffee with a slight oat flavour and smooth, creamy texture. For a limited time only, you can enjoy a cup of 7CAFÉ Oat Milk Coffee at the special price of just $10 from 26 October to 8 November! Don't miss out!7CAFÉ will be launching a new「7CAFÉ 啡常好樹」("7CAFÉ BREW-tiful Tree") minisite on 26 October, featuring six popular local illustrators including, who have created a collection of heart-warming illustrations to cheer up our customers and the planet! Just scan the QR code on your new paper cup to access the "7CAFÉ BREW-tiful Tree" minisite and plant your own coffee tree with Gullu in rainforest. As the tree grows, you can pick one of the Fortune Beans from the tree, while each bean contains a unique illustration and a cheerful message. Share them with friends and spread a little happiness!

About 7CAFÉ:

7CAFÉ is one of 7-Eleven's own brands. Available at over 600 stores, 7CAFÉ enables customers to enjoy freshly brewed coffee on the go that is convenient, easy to access, good quality and affordable. Its unique blend comprises of premium 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified Arabica coffee beans sourced from Brazil, Honduras and Indonesia. The beans are freshly roasted locally in Hong Kong to preserve their characteristic flavour. The house blend which is exclusive to 7-Eleven is rich and flavourful with a nutty-like almond aroma, herbaceous notes and a smoky sweet aftertaste.



