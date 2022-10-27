Ngee Ann Polytechnic partners Temus for blended digital transformation and training initiative

The polytechnic will co-develop platforms using AI and data, while upskilling staff to deploy these digital products and services in partnership with Temus

Temus CEO KC Yeoh (right) and Ngee Ann Polytechnic Principal & CEO Lim Kok Kiang launch Digital Factory initiative.



The agreement will also see a group of NP employees – particularly those from non-IT backgrounds – benefiting from a customised version of Temus’ Step IT Up programme. The ‘hire, place, and train’ curriculum has enabled 1,100 people worldwide to secure tech roles at leading global companies, with around 90 per cent of graduates retained in their tech roles for two years and more. Through Step IT Up, the participating NP employees will acquire the needed digital skills to co-create, operate, and improve upon these digital solutions even beyond the period of Temus’ appointment.



“We are excited to work with Temus in the Digital Factory initiative as the polytechnic embarks on our next stage of digital transformation. This pilot programme underscores our commitment to invest in building staff capabilities, so that we can continue to expand our digital solutions and services that benefit our students and partners. We are confident that this will accelerate our drive to create a smart and future-ready campus,” said Mr Lim Kok Kiang, Principal & CEO of Ngee Ann Polytechnic.



"Temus is delighted to support Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s digital transformation journey through a bespoke programme based on their unique requirements,” said KC Yeoh, Chief Executive Officer, Temus. “We look forward to co-creating a more digitally-connected future ready campus for their students and staff.”



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 October 2022 - Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) and Temasek-backed digital transformation company Temus inked an agreement today to upskill NP's employees who perform IT-related roles and work on IT-related projects. The upskilling programme will take a blended approach, involving on-the-job training and co-development of digital solutions for deployment across the campus.Known as the Digital Factory, the pilot initiative will empower NP employees to co-develop digital solutions with Temus for the benefit of the Institute of Higher Learning's students and staff community, by harnessing digital domain areas like Artificial Intelligence, data management, and human-centred design.

ABOUT TEMUS

Temus was established by Temasek in partnership with UST, to provide digital transformation solutions for the private and public sectors as we aspire to be a strategic partner in realising the Singapore Government’s Smart Nation vision. We are headquartered in Singapore and have ~200 employees in Singapore across a wide range of disciplines of strategy, design, architecture, technology, data & AI.



For more information, please visit www.temus.com



ABOUT NGEE ANN POLYTECHNIC

Ngee Ann Polytechnic started in 1963 and is today one of Singapore’s leading institutions of higher learning with over 13,000 enrolled students in close to 40 disciplines. It seeks to develop students with a passion for learning, values for life, and competencies to thrive in a global workplace. The polytechnic also supports Continuing Education and Training (CET) through its CET Academy, which offers a wide range of part-time programmes and short courses. It works closely with industry partners to curate programmes for emerging skills, develop talent pipeline for the industries and help adult learners stay agile in today’s rapidly changing global economy.



For more information, please visit www.np.edu.sg



ABOUT STEP IT UP X TEMUS

Step IT Up x Temus is an accelerated ‘hire, place, and train’ programme aimed at growing digital talents for Singapore. The programme was launched in August 2022 and will benefit 400 people from non-tech backgrounds over the next three years. Step IT Up has been successfully conducted across multiple countries since its inception 8 years ago by Temus’ strategic partner, UST. Beyond Singapore, the programme has run in the United States, Mexico, Poland, Australia, Costa Rica, and Israel.



For more information, please visit: www.stepitup.temus.com



