Cowboys' Elliott, Raiders' Adams among best bets to score

The more things change, the more some things just stay the same. This couldn’t be more true for our best bets to score in Week 8 of the NFL season.

Running Back

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT, Cowboys

Despite sharing carries in the backfield, Elliott still maintains a healthy scoring profile as he’s tied for the fourth-most RB TDs in the league (four). He scored twice in Week 7, and this week he faces a Bears defense that is our fourth-best matchup for opposing RBs. What might be equally as important to Zeke’s scoring chances is that the Bears are comparatively our fifth-worst matchup for opposing WRs, so the Cowboys could be focused on the run.

SAQUON BARKLEY, Giants

Barkley has an impressive -125 odds to score going into a Week 8 matchup with the Seahawks, who are a top-five matchup for opposing RBs. The Giants offense is predicated on Barkley, and he’s usually the top option in the red zone as evidenced by his four scores this season. Leading the league’s RBs in snap count in Week 7 (81%), Barkley is a strong bet to find the end zone again in Week 8.

DERRICK HENRY, Titans

Henry is back to his league winning ways after getting off to a slow start and he’s primed to dominate again in Week 8 as he goes up against the Texans, the second-best matchup for opposing RBs this season.

With the best odds to score in the league this week (-275), there is no better bet to score.

Wide Receiver

DAVANTE ADAMS, Raiders

The Saints, Adams’ opponent this week, have struggled on defense this season. The sixth-best matchup for opposing WRs and the seventh-best matchup for opposing QBs, the Saints are going to have their hands full, as Adams routinely plays more than 95% of offensive snaps. With five receiving TDs this season, Adams has -135 odds to score in Week 8.

JA’MARR CHASE, Bengals

With the Bengals playing better on offense in the past two weeks, Chase has been productive, scoring twice and surpassing 130 yards in both games. His chances to score are excellent this week as well as he’ll face a state rival Browns team that is our eighth-best matchup for opposing WRs. Chase has -105 odds to reach the end zone.

DEANDRE HOPKINS, Cardinals

Hopkins picked up where he left off in 2021 last week, catching 10 of 14 targets for 103 yards in his first game this season. Hopkins didn't score a TD in Week 7, but expect him to change all that this week as the Cardinals go head to head with the Vikings, our 12th-best matchup for opposing WRs. Playing 92% of snaps in his first game this season, Hopkins’ target share is already immense so expect plenty of red zone looks this week as he and Kyler Murray make up for lost time. Averaging almost a TD per game last season, Hopkins is undoubtedly one of our best bets to score in Week 8.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.