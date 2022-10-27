Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday

Business events and economic reports scheduled for Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.