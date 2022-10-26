NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 7 6 1 0 12 30 20 5-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Carolina 6 4 1 1 9 20 14 1-0-0 3-1-1 1-0-0 Florida 7 4 2 1 9 21 21 2-0-1 2-2-0 1-1-1 Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 30 21 3-0-0 1-2-1 1-0-0 Buffalo 6 4 2 0 8 23 16 1-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Ottawa 6 4 2 0 8 25 18 4-0-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Philadelphia 6 4 2 0 8 17 14 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Detroit 6 3 1 2 8 22 18 2-1-1 1-0-1 1-0-0 New Jersey 7 4 3 0 8 23 22 2-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Toronto 7 4 3 0 8 19 18 3-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Washington 7 4 3 0 8 25 24 3-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 7 3 2 2 8 22 23 2-1-2 1-1-0 0-1-0 Montreal 7 3 4 0 6 17 21 3-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Tampa Bay 7 3 4 0 6 20 23 1-1-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 Columbus 8 3 5 0 6 25 33 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 6 2 4 0 4 19 18 2-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 8 6 2 0 12 26 16 3-1-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Calgary 6 5 1 0 10 22 17 4-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Dallas 7 4 2 1 9 23 15 2-0-0 2-2-1 3-0-0 Colorado 7 4 2 1 9 25 21 1-1-1 3-1-0 2-0-1 Chicago 6 4 2 0 8 20 17 3-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Los Angeles 8 4 4 0 8 28 33 1-2-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 Seattle 8 3 3 2 8 26 28 1-2-1 2-1-1 1-1-1 St. Louis 4 3 1 0 6 11 9 1-0-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Edmonton 6 3 3 0 6 22 20 3-3-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Winnipeg 6 3 3 0 6 16 17 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Minnesota 6 2 3 1 5 22 28 1-3-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 Nashville 7 2 4 1 5 16 24 1-2-1 1-2-0 0-2-0 Arizona 6 2 4 0 4 19 29 0-0-0 2-4-0 0-0-0 San Jose 9 2 7 0 4 17 27 0-4-0 2-3-0 0-1-0 Anaheim 6 1 4 1 3 14 28 1-0-0 0-4-1 1-0-0 Vancouver 7 0 5 2 2 18 30 0-2-0 0-3-2 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 3, Montreal 1

New Jersey 6, Detroit 2

Boston 3, Dallas 1

Arizona 6, Columbus 3

Colorado 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Chicago 4, Florida 2

Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1

Seattle 5, Buffalo 1

Los Angeles 4, Tampa Bay 2

Vegas 4, San Jose 2

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.