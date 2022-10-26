Russian Chemists Union celebrates milestone in global synthetic rubber production

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach - 26 October 2022 - The Russian Chemists Union marks the 95th anniversary of an important Russian contribution to the global rise of synthetic rubber – a key material in modern life.



While it often goes unnoticed, rubber is one of the most essential and widely used materials today. Products made from rubber are ubiquitous in industries ranging from transportation to construction and consumer goods. It is the key material for the production of tires, footwear, and surgical gloves and catheters for the healthcare industry, among many other uses.



The widespread use of rubber today was made possible by the invention of synthetic rubber, whose elasticity, toughness and flexibility make it better suited for modern industries than its naturally occurring counterpart.



This year marks the 95th anniversary of another major advancement in the field: the invention of industrial-scale synthetic rubber production.



In 1927, the Russian chemist Sergey Lebedev developed a method to obtain large quantities of synthetic rubber using ethyl alcohol rather than petroleum. This discovery became an impetus for the rapid advancement of global research to create a wide range of synthetic rubbers that tremendously expanded mankind’s ability to manufacture new products.



In subsequent decades, chemists from the United States, Europe and other parts of the world succeeded in developing synthetic rubbers with high resistance to heat, frost, abrasion and aggressive environments, laying the foundation for the production of advanced polymers that have become an indispensable part of our daily lives.



Dmitry Konov, Board Member of the Russian Chemists Union, commented:



“The development of synthetic rubber is a triumph of international cooperation that has benefited all mankind. It is important, especially today, to maintain a long-term developmental approach to key industries such as petrochemicals, which develop and produce the materials that support the changing needs of our global society. Russian researchers and industry players have made a significant contribution in this regard. It is only by keeping open the channels of scientific cooperation and dialogue across countries and industries that we will be able to continue on the path of global advancement.”



