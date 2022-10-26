New Taipei to revamp Jiufen’s image with new red lanterns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department on Wednesday (Oct. 26) said it will rejuvenate the atmosphere of Jiufen, a popular tourist attraction in the city, with new red lanterns.

Department director Yang Tsung-min (楊宗珉) said the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) predicted that international tourism will recover year by year to pre-COVID-19 levels, and the city government is now ready to welcome domestic and foreign tourists, CNA reported.

After holding discussions with local businesses, the tourism department said it has decided to hang red lanterns around Jiiufen to enhance the area. Where to hang them is still being decided, per CNA.

Red lanterns expel darkness and sickness, according to the department. It will also continue the local traditional torch festival on the 15th day of the first lunar month, it said.

Inspired by the scenes from Miyazaki Hayao’s movie "Spirited Away," Jiufen’s Shuqi Road is lit with red lanterns at night, adding to the mountain town’s beautiful nightscape. The street is packed with tea houses, shops selling taro ball refreshments, restaurants, and gift shops.



Jiufen’s Shuqi Road (New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)