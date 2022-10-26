FWD scoops seven awards at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022

Demonstrating innovation, collaboration and excellence to deliver value to its customers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 October 2022 - FWD Hong Kong (“FWD”) is honoured to receive seven awards at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards (“HKIA”) 2022, including three grand awards and four top-three finalist awards (see appendix). These prestigious accolades are testament to FWD’s position as a leading insurer in delivering innovative products and services led by customer experience and digital technology.

Winning items



Category



Award



Project Highlights



vPrime Medical Plan1 with FWD Care



Most Innovative Product/Service Award - Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme



Grand Award



vPrime Medical Plan1 minimises the protection gap with full coverage on hospitalisation and surgical expenses; and offer a range of deductible options with market-first features like designated crisis deductible waiver and newborn baby coverage4. The plan goes beyond the VHIS protection and financial support, and provides access to the innovative FWD Care with add-on medical consultation and services.



FWD online insurance platform2



Outstanding Digital Marketing Campaign Award - Life Insurance



Grand Award



A data-driven, full-funnel marketing campaign for boosting its website traffic, product related enquiries and direct digital sales.



Kenny Tai, District Director, Tied Agency



Outstanding Young Professional of the Year – Intermediary



Grand Award



Joining the company in 2015, he is a brand ambassador and the youngest District Director at FWD managing a team of about 50 people. He has won numerous internal awards and industry recognitions, including Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) and also Court of the Table (COT).



FWD Wellness Pass3



Best Partnership Project Award - Life Insurance



Top-3 Finalist



Strategic collaboration with its partners to offer affordable access to comprehensive health and wellness services.



A digitally-enabled customer journey:



Digital onboarding, service automation, digital claims and retention (AI lapse prediction)



Excellence in Digital Transformation Award



Top-3 Finalist



From onboarding to retention, empowering its customers to take control of their insurance, while enhancing operational excellence.



FWD Care Recovery Plan



Most Innovative Product/Service Award - Life Insurance (Health)



Top-3 Finalist



Offer tailored physical and emotional support to fill the gap in the insurance market to assist recovery journeys of customers with critical illness, namely cancer, heart attack and stroke, or to offer emotional support services to bereaved family members.



FWD STAR Maker Programme



Outstanding Training & Development Award



Top-3 Finalist



Transform sales professionals into entrepreneurs through a holistic development platform and partnerships.





FWD is proud to be recognised again for its pioneering Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (“VHIS”) products and services, which includes the grand award of the "Most Innovative Product/Service Award - Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme” for the second consecutive year with the vPrime Medical Planwith FWD Care that assists customers for their recovery journey. On the service front, the company also stood out with its revolutionary FWD Care , comprehensive recruitment and training programmes for its tied agency force, in addition to FWD’s tied agent District Director, Kenny Tai, named the “Outstanding Young Professional of the Year – Intermediary”.FWD received commendation for the transformation effort across its digitally-enabled customer journey, as well as the creative and full-funnel marketing campaigns for FWD’s online insurance platformwhich won the grand award of the “Outstanding Digital Marketing Campaign Award - Life Insurance” for the first time. The company’s partnership project was also awarded in the new “Best Partnership Project Award - Life Insurance” category with the FWD Wellness Passthat offers more affordable access to a diverse suite of health and wellness services.“At FWD, we take pride in our simple, fast and smooth insurance experience, backed by easy-to-understand products, new digital technology and professionally-trained tied agency teams,” said. “To be recognised by HKIA for our team’s innovative mindset and passion for excellence is a great honour that will motivate us to keep on changing the way people feel about insurance.”Organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, HKIA is one of the most respected industry awards that celebrate outstanding achievements and innovations among the insurance sector in Hong Kong.vPrime Medical Plan ("vPrime") is a Flexi Plan certified by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government under the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (“VHIS”) and is underwritten by FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability). (VHIS provider registration number is 00036)(VHIS Plan Certification Number:F00045-01-000-03 for Deductible HKD0;F00045-02-000-03 for Deductible HKD16,000;F00045-03-000-03 for Deductible HKD25,000;F00045-04-000-03 for Deductible HKD50,000;F00045-05-000-01 for Deductible HKD100,000;F00045-06-000-01 for Deductible HKD250,000;)The online insurance platform is operated by FWD Financial Limited, an appointed and licensed insurance agent of FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited and FWD General Insurance Company Limited.FWD Wellness Pass is a subscription service but not an insurance plan. It is subject to relevant terms and conditions. For further details, please visit the official website ( www.fwd.com.hk/fwd-wellness-pass ).This benefit/service is optional and does not form part of the Terms and Benefits of the VHIS Certified Plan – vPrime Medical Plan (Certification Number: F00045). You have the right to opt-out this benefit/service. Please inform FWD in writing if you do not want to receive this free additional benefit/service.

FWD's vPrime Medical Plan1 with FWD Care has again won the grand award as "Most Innovative Product/Service Award - Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme", staying ahead among the industry players.



About FWD Hong Kong & Macau

FWD Hong Kong & Macau are part of the FWD Group, a Pan-Asian life insurance business with approximately 10 million customers across ten markets, including some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world.



It offers life and medical insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning. FWD Macau provides a suite of life and medical insurance.



FWD is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.



For more information about FWD Hong Kong & Macau, please visit WWW.FWD.COM.HK and WWW.FWD.COM.MO.

