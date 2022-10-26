Taiwan planning US$56 million donation to Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has set aside a budget of approximately US$56 million (NT$1.8 billion) to donate to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) announced at a Taiwan-Ukraine Friendship reception on Wednesday (Oct. 26).

The money is intended for the Ukraine government to rebuild schools, hospitals, and other infrastructure, Wu said. The budget still needs to be reviewed by the Legislative Yuan but the foreign minister said he is confident it will be approved.

Part of the donation will be used for Taiwan’s cooperation efforts with “like-minded central and eastern European nations,” Wu said, which includes Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania. “By joining together, we will be able to rebuild Ukraine.”

The foreign minister said Taiwan-Europe Connectivity Scholarships will be open to Ukrainian students beginning next year. He mentioned that the Taiwan Scholarship and Taiwan Fellowship are already available for application.

He added that MOFA is in talks with the Ministry of Education to urge Taiwan universities to open up scholarships to Ukrainians as well.

Wu said MOFA has already established a task force in Poland to work together with Ukraine as the war against Russia continues. Bilateral discussions previously had to go through Taiwan’s office in Moscow, he revealed.

The foreign minister praised Ukraine as a role model for Taiwan, saying, “Your bravery has shown us what self-determination to defend yourself is, and we want to learn from you.”

“We both are fighting for freedom and democracy. And we know Ukraine is going to prevail. Ukraine is going to win,” he added.

Wednesday’s reception was attended by Kira Rudik, Ukraine Parliamentarian and leader of Ukraine’s Holos Party; Zygimantas Pavilionis, Lithuania parliamentarian; and Oleksandr Merezhko, deputy representative of Ukraine’s Servant of the People party.

Taiwan has already provided significant amounts of financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and other neighboring nations sheltering Ukrainian refugees since the Ukraine-Russia war began in February. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has also spoken with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in April and with Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in May.