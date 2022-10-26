CIECA sees Taiwan as strong green supply chain partner for EU

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is a strong partner for the European Union in the green supply chain, the Taiwan-EU Business Networking Reception heard on Tuesday (Oct. 25).

Henry Kao (高志尚), chairman of Taiwan’s Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association (CIECA) addressed the event, which was co-sponsored by the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT).

He described environmental and economic sustainable development and green transformation as the common challenges of both Taiwan and the EU. Both sides counted experienced R&D talent from the ranks of entrepreneurs, officials, and academics, he said.

While continuing to intensify contacts and exchanges, Taiwan and the EU can transform those challenges into opportunities, with Taiwan serving as a steady partner for the EU in the green supply chain, Kao said. ECCT Chairman Henry Chang (張瀚書) praised the compatibility of Taiwan’s ICT manufacturing sector with the EU’s creativity and innovation, intellectual property, and the scale of its multinational corporations.

In her address to the meeting, Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) noted the energy and inflation problems facing the world as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥) emphasized cooperation with the EU in green areas such as electric vehicles, solar energy, and offshore wind farms.

More than 200 people attended the event, including EU Representative in Taiwan Filip Grzegorzewski, and representatives of EU member nations, multinational corporations with a presence in Taiwan, business associations, and prominent Taiwanese investors in the EU.