Taiwan’s table tennis star qualifies for 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s top tennis player, Tseng Chun-hsin (曾俊欣), has qualified for the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals, which will feature the world’s top eight 21-and-under singles players of the ATP Tour season.

Tseng is the sixth player to qualify for the event, which will take place in Milan, Italy from Nov. 8 – 12. He is the first Taiwanese tennis player to compete in the Next Gen ATP Finals and the second in Asia since South Korean Hyeon Chung won the competition in 2017.

“The 21-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season, cracking the top 100 in the ATP rankings in June and climbing as high as World No. 83,” ATP Tour said in a report.

Tseng became the junior World No. 1 in 2018 after winning boys’ singles titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. The Taiwanese player has won two ATP Challenger Tour titles and reached the final at another.

Two places remain at the 21-and-under season finale, according to ATP Tour.