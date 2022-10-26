Alexa
Taiwan business group cooperates with Philippines on healthcare, agriculture

Smart healthcare will focus on Mindanao city of Butuan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/26 17:54
Taiwan's CNFI is intensifying its cooperation with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Facebook, pcciofficial photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Chinese National Federation of Industries (CNFI) will cooperate with the Philippines on smart healthcare and smart agriculture projects, reports said Wednesday (Oct. 26).

The agreements between the business association from Taiwan and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) were the result of a joint forum, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The projects include cooperation on smart medicine between Taiwan’s China Medical University and the City of Butuan on the island of Mindanao, as well as the training of smart agriculture talent by Taiwan’s AgriGaia Social Enterprise International Ltd. and the School for Experiential and Entrepreneurial Development (SEED).

CNFI said AgriGaia already had years of experience in countries targeted by Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, including Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Due to the comparable climate in Taiwan and the Philippines, AgriGaia could use the transfer and practical use of knowhow to upgrade the quality of agriculture, according to the report.

CNFI Chairman Matthew Miao (苗豐強) pointed out that the Philippines is Taiwan’s 15th largest trading partner, with trade in 2021 reaching $9 billion (NT$290 billion).
